Filmmaker Sukumar has added another major honour to Pushpa 2: The Rule’s list of accolades. The director has won the Best Screenplay award at the 72nd National Film Awards for the Telugu blockbuster. The award recognises Sukumar for the film’s original screenplay. The National Film Awards ceremony was held on September 22 at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, where President Droupadi Murmu presented the honours to the winners. The 72nd edition recognised films released in 2024.

72nd National Film Awards: Sukumar wins Best Screenplay for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar Wins Best Screenplay For Pushpa 2

Sukumar was recognised in the Best Screenplay category for Pushpa 2: The Rule, sharing the category with the winners of the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Dialogue awards for their respective films. The official awards notification lists Bandreddi Sukumar as the original screenplay writer for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The film also secured another National Award in the Best Costume Design category, with Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma jointly receiving the honour.

Following the win, Pushpa 2 production house Mythri Movie Makers congratulated Sukumar on social media. The production house wrote: “A National Honour for a story that rewrote the rules 🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations to @aryasukku Garu on winning the Best Screenplay Writer Award for #Pushpa2TheRule at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards! A testament to his extraordinary storytelling, powerful writing and unparalleled vision that brought the world of Pushpa to life.”

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Pushpa 2: The Rule’s National Award Recognition

Released in December 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule continued the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, and featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The film was directed and written by Sukumar.

The sequel followed the success of Pushpa: The Rise and became one of the most commercially successful Indian releases of its time. Its National Award recognition now adds a major industry honour to the franchise’s run.

Sukumar’s win also marks recognition for the screenplay behind the sequel, while the film’s costume designers Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma were separately honoured for their work.

On the work front, Sukumar is expected to follow Pushpa 2: The Rule with his next directorial project, with further details about the filmmaker’s upcoming plans awaited.

Also Read: Allu Arjun congratulates 72nd National Film Awards winners; celebrates Pushpa 2 team’s wins

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