“Prabhas was born to be a superstar and he also knows it,” says Kajal Aggarwal

Prabhas has emerged as one of the biggest stars in India. Over the years, the actor has also earned admiration from several of his co-stars and collaborators, with those who have worked with him often sharing warm words about his personality, dedication and approach to his craft. Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has worked with Prabhas in Darling and Mr. Perfect, also has plenty of appreciation for the superstar.

“Prabhas was born to be a superstar and he also knows it,” says Kajal Aggarwal

Describing Prabhas and his journey as a superstar in a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Kajal said, “Prabhas is a superstar. He was born to be a superstar. And he also knows it.” She further highlighted the actor’s work ethic and his ability to remain focused on what he wants to achieve. “He is extremely hardworking. And he is very clear about his objective. He knows where he is headed. He knows, I will do this, I will do that. His roadmap is very clear,” Kajal said.

Kajal’s words add to the appreciation Prabhas has received from people who have worked closely with him. Her comments also reflect the impression he has made on those who have shared the screen with him over the years.

Interestingly, when asked to choose between Darling and Mr. Perfect, the two films she shares with Prabhas, Kajal picked Darling as her favourite. The 2010 romantic drama marked one of the most appreciated collaborations between the two actors and continues to remain a memorable film for their fans.

Meanwhile, Prabhas continues to have a packed line-up of highly anticipated projects. The actor is set to headline Fauzi, Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.

Also Read: Fauzi DoP Sudeep Chatterjee praises Prabhas; says “He has very honest eyes, and that comes through the lens as a beautiful human being”

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