The announcement of the 72nd National Film Awards was met with congratulatory messages from across the film industry, and actor Allu Arjun joined the celebrations by applauding the winners on social media. The Pushpa star extended special wishes to members of the Pushpa 2: The Rule team, while also congratulating artists and technicians from across Indian cinema for their achievements.

Allu Arjun congratulates 72nd National Film Awards winners; celebrates Pushpa 2 team’s wins

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Allu Arjun congratulated director Sukumar, who won the Best Screenplay award (shared) for Pushpa 2: The Rule, as well as costume designers Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma, who were honoured with the Best Costume Design award for the film. Sharing his message, the actor wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards. A big congratulations to @mammukka garu and @TheAaryanKartik on winning the Best Actor award, and to @yamigautam on winning the Best Actress award. Well deserved!”

“Heartfelt congratulations to my director @aryasukku garu on winning the Best Screenplay award for #Pushpa2, and to Deepali & Sheetal Sharma for Best Costume Design. Spl Congratulations to my cousin @IamNiharikaK and the #CommitteeKurrollu team on winning Best Telugu Film, and to P. Ravi Kumar for Best Makeup,” he added.

He further continued, “Delighted to see Telugu cinema shine with #Kalki2898AD winning Best Popular Film and Best Production Design, #VenkyAtluri garu receiving Best Dialogues for #LuckyBaskhar, #35ChinnaKathaKaadu winning Best Children's Film and #ArundevPothula winning Best Child Artist. Congratulations once again to every winner. Here's to celebrating the very best of Indian cinema.”

Apart from recognising his Pushpa 2 collaborators, Allu Arjun's post also acknowledged the achievements of Telugu cinema, with films such as Kalki 2898 AD, Committee Kurrollu, Lucky Baskhar and 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu receiving honours across multiple categories at this year's National Film Awards.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards. 👏🏆 A big congratulations to @mammukka garu and @TheAaryanKartik on winning the Best Actor award, and to @yamigautam on winning the Best Actress award. Well deserved! Heartfelt congratulations to my director… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 18, 2026



Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged among the notable winners at the awards, with Sukumar sharing the Best Screenplay honour and Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma receiving recognition for their costume design. The film continues to add accolades following its successful theatrical run.

On the work front, Allu Arjun recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Raaka, with the poster generating significant attention online. The actor also has AA23 in development, along with Pushpa 3: The Rampage, besides other projects that are currently in various stages of production.

With his latest post, Allu Arjun joined several members of the film fraternity in celebrating the achievements of artists, filmmakers and technicians honoured at the 72nd National Film Awards, highlighting the strong representation of Telugu cinema alongside winners from across the Indian film industry.

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards: Amaran, Bramayugam, Kalki 2898 AD lead South Indian cinema winners

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