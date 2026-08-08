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Bollywood Hungama » News » Photos: Eijaz Khan, Sajid Khan, Salman Yusuff Khan and others snapped at Nikii Daas’ birthday bash » Photos: Eijaz Khan, Sajid Khan, Salman Yusuff Khan and others snapped at Nikii Daas’ birthday bash

Photos: Eijaz Khan, Sajid Khan, Salman Yusuff Khan and others snapped at Nikii Daas’ birthday bash

en Photos: Eijaz Khan, Sajid Khan, Salman Yusuff Khan and others snapped at Nikii Daas’ birthday bash

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