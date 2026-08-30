The racing drama will reunite Cruise with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and will be filmed for IMAX and premium large-format screens.

Tom Cruise to return as Cole Trickle in Days of Thunder follow-up with Anne Hathaway; film set for June 2028 release

Tom Cruise is set to return to the racetrack as Cole Trickle, the character he played in the 1990 racing drama Days of Thunder. Paramount Pictures has confirmed that Cruise will reprise the role in an upcoming follow-up to the film, with Anne Hathaway joining the project in a key role.

Tom Cruise to return as Cole Trickle in Days of Thunder follow-up with Anne Hathaway; film set for June 2028 release

The announcement was made at a special event held at Daytona International Speedway, bringing Cruise back to the world of NASCAR nearly four decades after the original film. Hathaway will reportedly portray a team owner and engineer in the new film, which will mark the first time the two actors share the screen.

Cruise will headline and produce the project alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper. Jonathan Levine is set to direct the film, with Will Staples writing the screenplay.

The Days of Thunder follow-up is also being developed with the theatrical experience in mind. The film will be shot for IMAX and is scheduled to be released in premium large formats in theatres. Paramount Pictures has set the theatrical release for June 2028.

The original Days of Thunder, released in 1990, starred Tom Cruise as Cole Trickle, a talented NASCAR driver navigating competition, ambition and personal relationships on and off the racetrack. The film was directed by Tony Scott and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)



For Cruise, the new project adds another established character to a career spanning more than four decades. The actor has starred in films including Risky Business, Jerry Maguire, Top Gun and the Mission: Impossible franchise. He has also been associated with several large-scale theatrical productions as a producer and performer. His upcoming projects include Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway is an Academy Award-winning actor and producer known for films such as Les Misérables, The Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and Ocean’s Eight. Her recent projects include Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and The End of Oak Street, alongside Ewan McGregor. She is also set to star in Verity, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

With Cruise returning as Cole Trickle and Hathaway joining the cast, the Days of Thunder follow-up is now set to bring its racing world back to the big screen in June 2028.

Also Read: Tom Cruise reflects on shaping many layers of Digger with Alejandro G. Iñárritu: “We just had a lot of fun finding those layers”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.