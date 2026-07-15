Tom Cruise reflects on shaping many layers of Digger with Alejandro G. Iñárritu: “We just had a lot of fun finding those layers”

Tom Cruise is set to take on one of the most unconventional roles of his career in Digger, an upcoming film directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Despite spending over four decades in the film industry, Cruise continues to challenge himself with complex characters, and Digger presents him with a fresh opportunity to explore a different side of his craft.

Tom Cruise reflects on shaping many layers of Digger with Alejandro G. Iñárritu: “We just had a lot of fun finding those layers”

The film is an original comedy with high-stakes consequences, featuring Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a powerful oil tycoon whose company's actions may have caused an environmental disaster severe enough to trigger a nuclear conflict. As the story unfolds, the film blends dark comedy with large-scale global consequences, making it one of Iñárritu's most ambitious projects.

Talking about the process of developing Digger Rockwell and working closely with Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Cruise said, “It's just layers, you're just finding it, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu always was very deliberate about what he wanted with the character. And he showed me this thing, I was just like, oh, my God, this guy's got cojones.”

He further explained how the film's tone evolved during production, adding, “Tone is something that you have to discover. You don't just read it. It's you got to feel your way through it. You got to look at the lens and he's (Alejandro G. Iñárritu) developing it. And we just had a lot of fun finding those layers. He and I both together and it just happens.”

Alongside Cruise, Digger features an ensemble cast including Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman, and Sophie Wilde.

Shot entirely in VistaVision, Digger will release in cinemas and IMAX across India on October 2, 2026, with Warner Bros. Pictures handling the film's distribution.

Also Read : Tom Cruise headlines Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger; poster and trailer out now; watch

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