Director Kitao Sakurai and the cast reflect on their personal connections to the iconic CAPCOM franchise ahead of its release in India.

For the cast and director of Street Fighter, the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the iconic CAPCOM video game is a chance to bring a childhood favourite to life. Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji and director Kitao Sakurai have opened up about their personal connections to the franchise, sharing how their experiences as fans influenced their approach to the film.

Street Fighter: Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji bring childhood gaming memories to the big screen

Set to release in Indian cinemas on October 16, Street Fighter will arrive in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film brings the world of the long-running fighting game to the big screen, with its makers aiming to appeal to longtime fans as well as audiences discovering the franchise for the first time.

The game has held a special place in the lives of its cast and director. Koji, who plays Ryu, was born in 1987, the year the first Street Fighter game was released, and grew up playing its subsequent versions. Centineo, who portrays Ken Masters, recalled spending hours at his cousins’ basement arcade cabinet, where Blanka was his character of choice. For Sakurai, who grew up as a half-Japanese child in Ohio, Ryu was the first fictional character he encountered who reflected his identity.

Speaking about the personal significance of directing the adaptation, Sakurai said, “As a Japanese - American filmmaker, to have the honour to do Street Fighter makes me feel incredibly proud. To be able to incorporate the feelings I had as a child, to be able to bring to life the aspects of the game that as a fan, you felt in your heart, is exactly what I hope the movie captures. We’re excited that this is the most accurate Street Fighter adaptation ever made, in terms of the fighting styles, the moves, the costumes and the tone and spirit of the characters.”

Sakurai also highlighted the film’s visuals and soundtrack, describing the experience as immersive. Momoa, who plays Blanka and also serves as a producer, said the film aims to deliver an entertaining experience for audiences across generations. “Street Fighter will make you laugh, and cry, and have a really great time. This is my childhood. Street Fighter was everything growing up. For existing fans, and new fans, it’s such a diverse world and cast - there’s something for everyone in it.”

Koji acknowledged the responsibility of adapting a franchise with a dedicated fan base, saying, “We all wanted to make sure that not only can we get new fans to love it, but the hardcore fans too. There are so many nods we put in there and we’re bringing a Street Fighter film that has never been done before and hopefully will be remembered for a long time to come.”

Centineo, meanwhile, emphasised the scale of the action and the importance of experiencing the film on a large screen. “It’s a huge movie. It is so visually stimulating that seeing that on a huge screen is the way to see it. The fights are sweaty, and bloody, you want to see that huge, and the sound design – the seats are going to shake.”

Set in 1993, the film follows estranged Street Fighters Ryu and Ken Masters as they are drawn back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li, played by Callina Liang, recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament. What begins as a brutal contest of fists and fate soon becomes entangled in a deadly conspiracy, forcing the fighters to confront each other and the demons of their past.

A Legendary Pictures production in association with CAPCOM, Street Fighter is directed by Kitao Sakurai and produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Takayuki Nakayama and Stefan Makhoul. The film will release in Indian cinemas on Friday, October 16, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Street Fighter event: Vidyut Jammwal praises Hollywood work culture: “Jason Momoa, 50 Cent, Cody Rhodes don’t know the meaning of being late…if you’re 1 minute late, they ask, ‘Are you in the hospital?’”

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