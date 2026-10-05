Vidyut Jammwal attended the launch of the new teaser of Street Fighter, which features him as the iconic Dhalsim and gives viewers a glimpse of what they can expect from the action star in his Hollywood debut. Vidyut interacted with the media at the event and, towards the end, stunned the attendees by holding his breath for 16 minutes. As the feat continued, tears streamed down his face, but Vidyut remained focused and successfully completed the challenge. During the Q-and-A session with the media, Vidyut was asked how different his experience of working in Hollywood was.

Street Fighter event: Vidyut Jammwal praises Hollywood work culture: “Jason Momoa, 50 Cent, Cody Rhodes don’t know the meaning of being late…if you’re 1 minute late, they ask, ‘Are you in the hospital?’”

He explained, “Out there, I saw discipline like never before. For the first time, I saw 300 people on the set following discipline. Any big actor, be it 50 Cent or Jason Momoa or Cody Rhodes, they don’t know the meaning of being late. You are on a contract and so you have to be on the set at 10 am. There’s no such thing as ‘Main late ho gaya’. They don’t know about it. And if someone is one minute late, they call you and ask you, ‘Are you in the hospital?’!”

He added, “The laws are so strict. Every technician is paid for every minute of overtime. Technicians wait karte hain overtime karne ke liye! So, when you experience something like this, that too in the presence of legends, you realize this is so different. It’ll take time for us to be like them. We are following the rules and laws, but we can get better. We can change a little bit.”

At another point during the event, Vidyut also shared his views on artificial intelligence. He said, “Yes, we do use it and we should use it. I get very excited when I see youngsters completely involved in AI. It proves that our future will be bright (smiles).”

Street Fighter releases in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 16.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal STUNS everyone by holding his breath for 16 minutes at Street Fighter event; opens up on his dangerous stunts, “I WANT people to copy me; maine bhi copy kar kar ke hi seekha hain!”

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