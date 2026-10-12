Hoyeon, best known internationally for Squid Game, is set to take on a different kind of role with the Korean action sci-fi thriller Hope. The actor plays Sung-ae, a rookie police officer who finds herself caught in an increasingly dangerous situation.

Hoyeon reveals she shot a firearm action sequence 18 times for Hope: “It was definitely intense”

With the film set to release in Indian theatres on October 23, Hoyeon has opened up about the preparation that went into her action sequences. The role required her to undergo training in firearms, car drifting and other action techniques, many of which were new experiences for the actor.

Speaking about the process, Hoyeon said, “I had to put in a lot of work learning firearms, car drifting and all these different action techniques, but honestly, that was the most exciting part for me. I was getting to do things I had never experienced before.”

Hoyeon recalls shooting an action sequence 18 times

The training became particularly demanding while filming a lengthy firearm action sequence. Working under director Na Hong-jin, Hoyeon had to repeat the sequence several times to meet the filmmaker’s expectations.

“Director Na is such a perfectionist, so we really had to get every detail right. There’s this long firearm action sequence that we shot 18 times, so by the end of it, it was definitely intense,” she recalled.

The repeated takes required Hoyeon to maintain her physical performance and concentration throughout the sequence. Her preparation for the film marks a departure from the work audiences may be more familiar with her for, particularly her breakout performance in Squid Game.

Hope to release in India on October 23

Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, Hope features Hoyeon alongside Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Hwang Jung-min. The film has cinematography by Hong Kyung-pyo, who is known for his work on Parasite.

Hope will be released in Indian theatres on October 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Star Entertainment is distributing the film across India.

The film's Indian release will give audiences an opportunity to see Hoyeon in an action-driven role as Sung-ae, with her character becoming involved in the increasingly dangerous events at the centre of the story.

Also Read: HOPE India release delayed: Korean sci-fi thriller starring Hwang Jung-min, Jo In-sung and Michael Fassbender to release on October 23

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