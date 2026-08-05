When one visionary filmmaker applauds another, audiences take notice. Edgar Wright, the acclaimed writer-director behind beloved films including Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver, Last Night in Soho and Hot Fuzz, has showered praise on David Robert Mitchell's The End of Oak Street. Calling it “a fun ride," Wright ecstatically highlighted the film's unique blend of suburban terror, imaginative storytelling and big-screen spectacle, while encouraging audiences to experience it in theatres.

Edgar Wright calls David Robert Mitchell’s The End of Oak Street “a fun ride,” urges fans to watch it in theatres

Sharing his admiration for the film, Wright wrote, "Thoroughly enjoyed David Robert Mitchell's The End Of Oak Street, his first film on the big screen in 8 years. It's such a fun ride, and while a very different movie from 'It Follows', it has a similar obsession with terror lurking in the suburbs. The simple, yet totally out-there premise gave me the great vibe of EC Comics and The Twilight Zone. And if you are planning to see it, stop watching any more trailers; there are some great moments that, in the spirit of early Amblin movies, push that PG-13 rating as hard as it will go. I had a blast with it, and I hope you do too. Go see it on a monster-sized screen."

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edgar Wright (@edgarwright)

Mitchell’s team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures Production, A David Robert Mitchell Film: The End of Oak Street. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in Cinemas and IMAXÒ in India on 14th August 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Also Read: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor battle Dinosaurs in The End of Oak Street; new trailer out now

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