Produced by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, Heart of the Beast will release in cinemas across India on September 25.

Brad Pitt opens up about his bond with dog Odin in Heart of the Beast: “We are less alone in the world, because of our dogs”

Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new featurette for Heart of the Beast, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming survival thriller starring Brad Pitt. The featurette features Pitt, filmmaker David Ayer and JK Simmons discussing the film, which explores the strong bond between a man and his dog. The film is set to release in cinemas across India on September 25, 2026.

Brad Pitt opens up about his bond with dog Odin in Heart of the Beast: “We are less alone in the world, because of our dogs”

For Pitt, Heart of the Beast goes beyond being a survival story. The actor spoke about the themes of loyalty, love and companionship that form the emotional core of the film. He also opened up about his character James Belmont’s relationship with his combat dog, Odin, and what attracted him to the project.

“When I first picked up the script for this movie, I read it and it just really, really moved me. That bond between human and dog, dog and human, it’s something quite incredible,” said Pitt.

The actor was also drawn to the opportunity to work again with director David Ayer, with whom he previously collaborated on Fury. While the film is built around a survival situation, Pitt said its emotional elements were equally important to him.

Directed by Ayer, Heart of the Beast follows Special Forces officer James Belmont and his combat dog Odin after a plane crash leaves them stranded in the Alaskan wilderness. As they struggle against harsh conditions and attempt to find a way out, their relationship becomes central to their survival.

“This is on its surface a survival movie but underneath its surface it’s a love story,” said Pitt and continued, “The experience cemented what I know to be true about our relationship with dogs, and their relationship with us. It’s that intense loyalty and their love is unconditional. We are less alone in the world, because of our dogs.”

The new featurette also gives viewers a look at the making of the film and its emotional themes. Ayer said, “James and Odin never give up on each other. They would sacrifice themselves in a heartbeat for the other”. JK Simmons, who plays Watkins, added, “I was absolutely absorbed by these characters. There’s deep, deep heart in this movie.”

The film also stars Anna Lambe and is written by Cameron Alexander. Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer and Brad Pitt serve as producers, while Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy and Zack Conroy are executive producers.

Also Read : David Ayer praises Brad Pitt starrer Heart of the Beast, says combat dog Odin “steals the show”

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