Zee TV is bringing its Zee Kutumb together for Zee Rishton Ka Mela – Ganpati Special, a festive celebration featuring music, dance, games and moments of togetherness. The special will premiere on September 20 at 6 PM on Zee TV.

Zee Rishton Ka Mela: Zee TV to bring it’s Zee Kutumb together for Ganpati celebrations

Hosted by actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Paritosh Tripathi, the Ganpati special will feature actors from ‘Vasudha’, ‘Tu Hi Re Dil Mein’, ‘Jagadhatri’, ‘Dilo Ki Ram Leela’, ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak and Lakshmi Niwas’. The evening will include performances, playful face-offs and candid interactions among the cast members.

The celebrations will begin with the Zee Kutumb coming together for Bappa’s aarti, followed by performances paying tribute to Lord Ganesha. One of the highlights will be a dance face-off featuring Jagadhatri (Sonakshi Batra) and Shivaay (Farman Haider), along with Ram (Mishkat Varma) and Leela (Aastha Sharma). The ‘Tu Hi Re Dil Mein’ cast, including Vrinda (Priyanshi Yadav), Swati (Simran Rawal) and Sanjay (Abrar Qazi), will also present a royal-themed performance.

Sanjog (Anuraj Chahal) will perform an energetic act dedicated to Ganpati, while a series of games will give the actors an opportunity to interact outside their on-screen dynamics.

Sonakshi Batra, who plays the titular role in ‘Jagadhatri’, shared, “The entire shooting experience was memorable, but the rehearsals and dance performance with Farman, Mishkat and Aastha are especially close to my heart. The last-minute preparations are what I enjoy the most. I cannot wait especially for ‘Jagadhatri’ fans to watch Shivaay and Jagadhatri in such a unique avatar.”

Priya Thakur, who plays the titular role in Vasudha, said, “Zee has always made sure that the connection between its characters, the channel and the viewers continues to stay strong and evolve. Festivals give us such a beautiful opportunity to bring everyone together and celebrate that bond. What better way to celebrate Ganpati than coming together as one Zee Kutumb and creating these special memories? .”

Niharika Chouksey, who plays Anu in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, added, “Ganpati has always been my favourite festival, and getting the opportunity to perform Bappa’s aarti with my Zee family was truly special. It felt wonderful to begin the festivities together. With so many fun performances and moments coming up, I am sure viewers will enjoy seeing the Zee Kutumb come together in this way.”

Also Read : Zee TV announces Sa Re Ga Ma Pa new season with ‘Hindustan Ka Sangeetsthan’ theme: “Our endeavour is not just to meet expectations, but to surpass them”

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