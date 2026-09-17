Zee TV has announced the return of the OG music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, at a media press conference in Mumbai, unveiling a new season that brings to life ‘Hindustan Ka Sangeetsthan’, a world dedicated to the celebration of music and giving media a first glimpse into Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 through a Virtual Reality experience showcasing its spectacular new set. The show premieres on September 19 2026, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Zee TV and Hindi Zee5.

Zee TV announces Sa Re Ga Ma Pa new season with ‘Hindustan Ka Sangeetsthan’ theme: “Our endeavour is not just to meet expectations, but to surpass them”

Celebrating nearly three decades of a legacy built on music and talent, the new season takes the experience beyond a conventional singing reality show with a spectacular 360° stage, 100+ musicians and an expansive chorus ensemble, creating the scale and energy of a live concert on television, while bringing the richness of Indian musical traditions to the forefront.

For nearly three decades, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has remained a trusted platform for discovering, nurturing and celebrating musical talent. What has made the property endure is its unwavering focus on real music and authentic voices, even as the format has evolved with changing audiences.

This season celebrates the tradition of music from different parts of the country through mesmerising performances, creating a richer expression of Indian music while staying true to its soul.

The season brings together a stellar quartet of Shankar Mahadevan, Kumar Sanu, Neeti Mohan and Javed Ali as its musical Gurus, bringing decades of experience across diverse musical journeys to the stage. Their role extends beyond evaluating performances, as they share their knowledge and perspective with the contestants through the course of the competition. Actor Shreyas Talpade will host the season, adding another familiar face to this celebration of music.

Speaking about the new season, Ragahvendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer, ZEEL, said, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the oldest promise Zee has made to India. For nearly three decades, this franchise has stood for authentic music and real talent, and in that time it has done something no platform and no algorithm can replicate: it has let Indian music recognize its own. At Zee, we believe an iconic property must constantly evolve and reinvent itself while staying true to what makes it special. We don't rent relevance, we grow institutions. This season, we wanted to go beyond creating another singing reality show and build a complete world dedicated to music. A new generation of contestants, rooted and real, guided by exceptional musical Gurus who nurture and shape their journeys. A hundred-piece orchestra that lets every voice sound as large as its dream. With the richness and diversity of Indian music at its heart, the season brings together the scale, musicianship and grandeur this art form has always deserved, because we believe rawness and grandeur are not opposites. That is the vision behind 'Hindustan Ka Sangeetsthan', a season where the artist, the musician and the music itself take centre stage. This is not just where singers are discovered. It is where Indian music comes home.”

Speaking about the new season, Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “Zee TV today stands as the undisputed leader in prime time, home to the top three shows in the Hindi GEC space. This success is a testament to the immense love of our viewers and the responsibility that comes with earning their trust. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa carries a legacy spanning more than three decades. As we bring this iconic franchise back, we have reimagined it on a scale truly befitting its stature, while preserving the essence that has made it India's most loved singing platform. We recognize the expectations that come with reviving a legacy as celebrated as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. This season, our endeavour is not just to meet those expectations, but to surpass them. From a spectacular stage and an immersive live concert experience to over 100 musicians performing live and a judging panel comprising some of the industry's most respected musical stalwarts, every element has been crafted to elevate the experience like never before. Yet, at its heart, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa remains what it has always been: a platform where talent speaks for itself, where dreams find a voice, and where music takes centre stage. That is why Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is, and will always remain, Hindustan Ka Sangeetsthaan.”

Speaking about the new season, Kaveri Das, Business Head – Hindi Zee 5 & Chief Channel Officer, &TV, said, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the crown jewel of Zee’s non-fiction portfolio and one of the most loved music franchises in Indian entertainment. Its legacy has been built over decades on authenticity and an unwavering commitment to discovering exceptional talent. With every season, the franchise has challenged itself to raise the bar, and this year is no exception. From its grand scale and expert musical mentors to the incredible talent on stage, every element of the show has been crafted to deliver its most elevated experience yet. As audiences continue to seek premium, meaningful and culturally resonant entertainment, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa remains in a league of its own, and we are confident that this season will further reinforce its position as India’s most loved and definitive music reality franchise. At Hindi Zee 5, we are privileged to be the digital home of the iconic show, that has inspired generations of music lovers. As Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returns in its grandest avatar yet, we are excited to bring audiences a season that not only celebrates the legacy of Indian music but also redefines the scale and ambition of music reality entertainment”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa premieres on September 19, 2026, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM, only on Zee TV and Hindi Zee 5.

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