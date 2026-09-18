Arjun Bijlani also hosted many other celebrities from the industry that included the likes of Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Ritvik Dhanjiani and other celebrity friends.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations brought several television celebrities together this year, with Neena Gupta sharing glimpses of the festivities on social media where she reunited with her co-stars from the recently released show Chumbak. Her Netflix co-star Arjun Bijlani played the perfect host as he opened his home to the actors of the show during the Ganpati celebrations held at his residence.

Neena Gupta drops photos with ‘Chumbak Gang’ at the Ganpati celebrations hosted by Arjun Bijlani; see pics

Neena Gupta took to Instagram to post photographs from the celebration at Bijlani residence, captioning the post simply, "CHUMBAK gang." The pictures also featured her fellow cast members from the upcoming Netflix show Chumbak, namely Delnaaz Irani, Sandeepa Dhar and Helly Shah, who were seen coming together for the festive occasion. The post drew widespread affection from followers, with even streaming platform Netflix joining in to react to the images.

Helly Shah, one of the actresses featured in the photographs, plays the role of Twinkle Oberoi (née Ravjiani) in the show, a school dropout but famous actress married to cardiac surgeon Dr. Mikhael "Mickey" Oberoi, portrayed by Arjun Bijlani.

Meanwhile, Bijlani also shared glimpses of his Ganpati celebrations. The actor, who welcomes Ganpati Bappa to his residence every year alongside his wife Neha Swami, took to his own Instagram profile to post multiple moments from this year's festivities. His home further saw a string of other celebrity visitors seeking the Lord's blessings, including Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Ritvik Dhanjiani and Adaa Khan, among others. Sharing the pictures, Arjun wrote, "Surrounded by Bappa's blessings, positivity and pure festive vibes. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)



On the work front, Chumbak marks a notable ensemble project for its cast. Set against the backdrop of a housing colony in Chembur, Mumbai, the sitcom follows the lives of its residents and features a line-up that includes Manasi Parekh, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas, Anant Joshi, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghavan and Atul Kumar, alongside Neena Gupta, Delnaaz Irani, Sandeepa Dhar and Helly Shah.

The show is produced by JD Majethia and directed by Aatish Kapadia. Its first eight episodes premiered on Netflix on September 10, with the remaining episodes of the season yet to be released.

Also Read: Neena Gupta says she apologised to Masaba Gupta for growing up without her father: “It is my fault”

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