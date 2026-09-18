The actor returns as Prince Aviraaj Singh for the second season of the Netflix romantic comedy-drama and gives fans a glimpse of his preparations.

Ishaan Khatter has begun shooting for the second season of the Netflix series The Royals. The actor is currently in Rajasthan for the upcoming season and has shared a glimpse of his time on the sets, giving fans a peek at the location and some of his preparations for his return as Prince Aviraaj Singh.

Ishaan Khatter begins The Royals 2 shoot in Rajasthan; shares horse riding glimpses

Ishaan took to Instagram to share pictures of a picturesque haveli, along with videos of himself practising horse riding. The training appears to be part of his preparation for reprising the role of the royal heir in The Royals 2. While the actor has shared glimpses from Rajasthan, details about the storyline and his character’s journey in the new season continue to remain under wraps. Sharing the pictures and videos, Ishaan captioned his post, “Lock in. Log out. See y’all on the other side.”

Ishaan’s return as Prince Aviraaj Singh comes after the first season of The Royals, which premiered on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The series follows a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India and centres on the heir as he teams up with a hospitality entrepreneur to revive the family’s ancestral palace by turning it into a luxury resort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)



Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and written by Neha Veena Sharma, The Royals is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. The ensemble cast of the first season featured Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea and Milind Soman.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter also has Jugaadu in his upcoming lineup. The comic entertainer is directed by Palash Vaswani, known for Gullak, and stars Tania alongside Ishaan. With the actor now shooting for The Royals 2 in Rajasthan, fans will be waiting to see what the new season brings for Prince Aviraaj Singh.

This keeps the focus on The Royals 2 and Ishaan’s on-set glimpse, without adding unsupported details beyond the pointers you provided.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter shares intense workout glimpse ahead of The Royals Season 2: “Brick. By. Brick. Earned, not given.”

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