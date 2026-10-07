The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 20 house continue to change as contestants reassess their relationships and approach to the game. In a recent conversation with Aasif Khan, actress Aamrapali Dubey opened up about her equation with fellow contestant Mahhi Vij and questioned the way she believes Mahhi approaches certain relationships inside the house.

Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey says Mahhi Vij changes equations based on “what works” for her

Aamrapali clarified that her observations about Mahhi do not stem from personal animosity. Instead, she said she has concerns about some of Mahhi’s actions and the way she forms and maintains bonds with other contestants.

Aamrapali questions Mahhi’s equation with YUNG DSA

While speaking to Aasif, Aamrapali recalled Mahhi’s earlier bond with YUNG DSA. According to Aamrapali, Mahhi had previously described YUNG as someone she considered family and referred to him as a younger brother.

Aamrapali contrasted that with a more recent conversation in which Mahhi reportedly spoke about missing her home. When Aamrapali told her that the Bigg Boss house could also be considered home, Mahhi responded that it was not her family.

Sharing her perspective on the change, Aamrapali said: “First, when we were playing the game at that time she made a bond with YUNG DSA. She said that I considered him my family. I considered him a kid and now when she was sitting on a chair, I asked her what’s wrong, so she (Mahhi Vij) said that she is missing her home to which I responded saying, even this is home, to which Mahhi said yes, but this is not my family. So till the time people work, according to you they are correct, and once they stopped working according to you, so you term them wrong.”

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Aamrapali’s comments suggest that she sees Mahhi’s relationships in the house as being closely linked to the game. She also questioned what she perceives as Mahhi seeking sympathy from fellow contestants, although Mahhi’s side of the conversation was not included in the exchange.

Aamrapali’s earlier conversation about Love and Scout

This is not the first time Aamrapali’s relationships and insecurities have become a topic of discussion on the show. During an earlier Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan questioned her about her concerns surrounding her friendship with Love Gill and ScoutOP.

Aamrapali had explained that if she gives Love priority in the game, she expects a similar level of importance in return. She also expressed her view that once Scout has had an argument with someone and later resolves the issue, he should not continue revisiting the same conflict.

Salman was also seen agreeing with Aamrapali’s perspective during the discussion.

As the game progresses, Aamrapali’s latest comments add another layer to the changing equations between the contestants, particularly around friendships, loyalty and whether relationships inside the Bigg Boss 20 house remain personal or are influenced by the game.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi Hiranandani BREAKS silence on Scout OP’s confession of feelings changing for Love Gill; says, “Trying to handle things outside”

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