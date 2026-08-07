The latest chapter of Star Plus’ long-running family drama explores the changing equation between Abhira, Armaan and their daughter Maira as she steps into adulthood.

Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has entered a new chapter with the introduction of its fifth generation. As the show continues to evolve with its characters, the latest storyline focuses on Maira stepping into adulthood at the age of 18 and discovering a world of new experiences, friendships, aspirations and independence.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla opens up on Abhira’s parenting dilemma in fifth generation; says, “It’s a story every family will relate to”

The new phase also brings a relatable parenting dilemma to the forefront through Abhira and Armaan. As their daughter grows older and begins making decisions for herself, the couple finds themselves navigating the challenge of knowing when to protect their child and when to give her the freedom to learn through her own experiences.

While Abhira believes that Maira should have the space to make her own choices, Armaan continues to struggle with his protective instincts. Their differing approaches to parenting form an important part of the current narrative, reflecting the emotional challenges faced by parents as their children transition into adulthood.

Talking about Abhira’s journey in this new phase, Samridhii Shukla said, "What I love most about this phase of Abhira's journey is that it's something every family can relate to. As children grow up, parents grow with them too. There comes a point where you stop reminding them about every little thing and start trusting them to make their own decisions. Through Abhira, I've understood that parenting isn't just about protecting your child, it's also about knowing when to step back. Maira is ready to chase her dreams, experience first love and make choices of her own, while Abhira is learning to support her without holding her back. I think every parent has asked themselves at some point, 'Should I stop them, or should I trust them?' That's what makes this chapter so special. It's emotional, honest and something I believe families will truly connect with."

The latest storyline explores the changing dynamics within the family as Maira begins to experience life beyond the sheltered environment of her childhood. Her journey into college life, new friendships and first love also becomes a period of adjustment for Abhira and Armaan, who must redefine their roles as parents.

For Abhira, the challenge is about trusting Maira while remaining present for her, whereas Armaan’s instinct is to protect his daughter from potential heartbreak and difficult experiences. Their contrasting perspectives add an emotional dimension to the fifth-generation storyline.

With its focus on growing children, changing parent-child relationships and the difficult process of letting go, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to explore family dynamics through its latest generation.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every day at 9:30 PM on Star Plus and is also available on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Hina Khan confesses that her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was not a smooth one; says, “My father took a promise that I will never speak ill about anyone from that show”

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