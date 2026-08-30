Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar gets a special mention from The Academy years after the film’s release

More than a decade after the release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the character of Naina Talwar as Deepika Padukone has once again found herself in the spotlight. The Academy’s official social media handle recently shared a video featuring one of Naina’s memorable dialogues from the 2013 film, bringing the character back into conversations around the popular Hindi romantic drama.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar gets a special mention from The Academy years after the film’s release

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featured Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar, a shy and introverted medical student whose journey through friendship, love and self-discovery formed an important part of the narrative. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles.

The Academy’s social media post focused on one of Naina’s dialogues, offering a fresh reminder of the character more than 13 years after the film’s theatrical release. Naina’s transformation from a reserved student to a more confident woman remains one of the defining elements of the film.

The character’s story explored themes of friendship, unrequited love and personal growth. Naina first meets Kabir “Bunny” Thapar, played by Ranbir Kapoor, during a trekking trip with their former classmates. She develops feelings for him but chooses not to express them. The two eventually lose touch before reconnecting at the wedding of their mutual friend Aditi Mehra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)



Deepika’s portrayal of Naina became closely associated with the character’s understated personality and gradual evolution. Her appearance, including Naina’s signature glasses and reserved demeanour in the early portions of the film, also became recognisable elements of the role.

The Academy’s latest social media post has once again brought attention to the character and the film, which continues to have a presence in popular culture years after its release. Naina’s journey, particularly her movement from insecurity towards self-assurance, remains a key reason the character continues to resonate with viewers.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, also known as YJHD, was released in 2013 and marked the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone after Bachna Ae Haseeno. The film was written by Ayan Mukerji and Hussain Dalal and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

The ensemble cast also included Kunaal Roy Kapur, Evelyn Sharma, Farooq Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi and Dolly Ahluwalia, among others. The film combined its coming-of-age narrative with themes of relationships, ambition and choosing one’s own path.

With The Academy revisiting one of Naina Talwar’s dialogues, the character has once again become part of the ongoing conversation around Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and its lasting recall among audiences.

Also Read: SCOOP: Jio Studios backs out of Brahmastra 2; Ayan Mukerji begins hunt for a new studio partner for Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt starrer

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