Reema Kagti scolded Aamir Khan for “4-5 hours” for landing up late on Talaash sets; actor had gone to attend Sachin Tendulkar’s party: “She hasn’t let me forget about it till today”

The Dil Chahta Hai Reunion happened on August 28 at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. It was organized by Amazon Music and We Are Yuva. The event saw almost the entire team of the film – Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Dimpla Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa – get nostalgic on its 25 iconic years.

Reema Kagti scolded Aamir Khan for “4-5 hours” for landing up late on Talaash sets; actor had gone to attend Sachin Tendulkar’s party: “She hasn’t let me forget about it till today”

During the course of the discussion, Aamir funnily recalled that filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who was the first AD (assistant director) on the film, once had a high temper and he advised her to cool down. While discussing her, Aamir said that he is still working on toning down the anger of filmmaker Reema Kagti, who was also an AD on Dil Chahta Hai and present at the event. Aamir recalled an incident, which he now looks at in a funny way, when Reema got extremely angry on him during the shoot of their film Talaash (2012).

Aamir said, “I was shooting with her for Talaash. I am a huge fan of Sachin Tendulkar. He was retiring. And Sachin and I are close friends. He is a national icon. Sachin said, ‘It’s my retirement party, so please do come’. I told him that I will definitely be there. That night we were shooting for Talaash; Ballard Pier, night shoot. I know how Reema is. I said, ‘Reema, this is a very important occasion. Sachin is retiring. I have to go and I will be late by one hour’. She was seething inside but she said, ‘Theek hai, come one hour late’.”

However, Aamir couldn’t leave the party on time as Sachin wanted him to wait. Aamir recalled, “Sachin said, ‘Please wait, I am waiting for someone to come and I want you to speak (to that person)’. I could not explain to him that Reema is on the other end. So I thought, ‘Aaj Reema se daant kha lenge. Sachin Tendulkar ke liye itna bhi chalega’.”

Although Aamir was expecting to get scolded by Reema, he was still unpleasantly surprised by how she reacted. Aamir said, “Shabana (Azmi, who was also present at the event), she has not let me forget about it till today. She fired me for some 4-5 hours. (She said), ‘How dare you come late? Is this your professionalism?’ Itna mujhe sunaya Javed sahab (referring to Javed Akhtar). I am still working on her (anger). We are getting there.”

It seems Aamir mixed up Sachin’s retirement party with the 2011 World Cup celebration party. Sachin’s retirement party happened soon after he retired in November 2013 while Talaash released in November 2012. The film’s shoot was wrapped up in November 2011. Hence, Aamir must be shooting for Talaash in April 2011 when the World Cup bash happened, as was evident from the look he had when he was in the stadium for the final match.

Also Read: “Felt very bad making fun of Subodh,” says Saif Ali Khan at Dil Chahta Hai Reunion; Sonali Kulkarni recalls the actor’s obsession with punctuality even on set

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.