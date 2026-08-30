In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama earlier this month, Adnan Sami spoke at length about roping in stars like Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan for his music videos. In a recent conversation with Komal Nahta, the singer-composer shared some interesting trivia about working with Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar featured alongside Adnan in the music video of ‘Kabhi Naee’ and was also one of the singers on the track.

Adnan Sami shares WILD Amitabh Bachchan studio story: “We got bedsheets, kept the speakers on and recorded him live…this was NEVER done before”

Adnan Sami said that initially Big B had reservations about singing, “I told him that you’ve sung in Mr Natwarlal (1979), Silsila (1981) etc. and hence, he can sing my song as well. He replied, ‘Woh sab gaane toh theek hai, but your song is difficult’. I assured him that ‘Kabhi Naee’ is not difficult.”

Adnan continued, “He asked me to leave the song with him and that he would get back to me after listening to it. After 2-4 days, he agreed to sing but had a condition, ‘Main neeche waale sur mein gaaunga’. That was his natural baritone range. I explained to him, ‘If you sing in the higher octave, toh gaana ubhrega’. He said, ‘We’ll take a call when I come to the studio’.”

He added, “When he came to the studio, he tried his best to sing in his baritone voice! I told him, ‘Aap upar waale sur mein gaaiye’. He did and I told him, ‘See, it’s sounding so beautiful’. He replied, ‘Yes, that’s because there are such big speakers in this studio. When I sing using the headphones in the recording booth, saara josh khatam ho jaayega’! I told him, ‘If that’s the case, please do not go into the recording booth. You can record the song right here. You don’t even need to wear the headphones’. Hence, we got the mic stands and some bedsheets to block the speaker. And then we recorded him live with the speakers on and with no headphones. This was never done before.”

Adnan Sami further stated, “The performance he gave can be heard in the song. He sounded like a million bucks. I wish we had the facility to record BTS footage back then. Watching him perform while recording, I really wished I had a camera. The way he was enjoying himself while singing and giving those expressions…Gen Z may not understand this, but it was truly a Kodak moment (laughs)!”

Also Read: Adnan Sami THUNDERS: “Earlier, there were 80% originals, 20% remixes; now it’s the OPPOSITE”; compares it to feeding ‘sookhe chawal’: “Public is consuming it as you’re not serving them biryani”

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