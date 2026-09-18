Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri calls out ‘misogynistic’ reference to Pallavi Joshi as his wife: “She has produced and created more meaningful work than your collective reports ever will”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has spoken in support of actor-producer Pallavi Joshi after she was introduced as the “wife of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri” in a report following her appointment to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While Joshi is married to Agnihotri, the filmmaker questioned why her professional achievements were not given equal prominence in the report.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri calls out ‘misogynistic’ reference to Pallavi Joshi as his wife: “She has produced and created more meaningful work than your collective reports ever will”

Agnihotri, who has often voiced his views on issues related to cinema and society, criticised the way Joshi was described and highlighted her independent career spanning several decades. He referred to the headline as “third-rate,” “malicious,” and an example of “misogynistic” journalism, while pointing to Joshi’s accomplishments as an actor and producer.

In his post, Agnihotri noted that Joshi is a four-time National Award-winning actor who began her acting career at the age of four. He also highlighted her work in television and cinema, where she established herself as a recognised actor over the years.

The filmmaker further pointed to Joshi’s work as a producer and creator, including Aarohan, a project centred on women in the Indian Navy. He emphasised that her professional identity was built through decades of work across acting, television, cinema and production.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, “Dear @scroll_in @tajmahalfoxtrot and @sharmasupriya, what kind of third-rate, malicious and deeply misogynistic journalism is this? Pallavi Joshi is a four National Award-winning actor. She started acting at the age of four. She had already become one of India’s most recognised television stars at a time when many of the journalists writing this story weren’t even born. I didn’t even know the P of production when Pallavi produced Arohan, a landmark work centred on women in the Indian Navy. She has produced and created more meaningful work than your collective reports ever will. And yet, when you write about an accomplished, self-made woman, you choose to introduce her primarily as “the wife of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.”

Dear @scroll_in @tajmahalfoxtrot and @sharmasupriya, what kind of third-rate, malicious and deeply misogynistic journalism is this? Pallavi Joshi is a four National Award-winning actor. She started acting at the age of four. She had already become one of India’s most recognised… https://t.co/ttbvfQfeXq — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 17, 2026

Through his post, Agnihotri questioned the practice of defining accomplished women primarily through their relationship with their husbands. He stressed that Joshi had established her own professional identity long before and independently of her marriage.

His response comes as he continues to publicly support Joshi’s work and acknowledge her contributions to Indian television, cinema and production.

Also Read: After Bihar Film Company bags ‘Operation Sindoor’ title, Vivek Agnihotri offered two options by IMPPA – The Kashmir Files 2 and The Night Of Operation Sindoor

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