Operation Sindoor is one of the most significant episodes in India’s strike against the Pakistan-based terror camps. As soon as the operation’s details went public, there was tremendous excitement for it. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to inform on May 8, 2025, a day after Operation Sindoor, that various film production companies quickly sprang into action, sending their representatives to film organizations to register the title 'Operation Sindoor'. In the same article, we also carried the quote of a source that said, “The unexpected competition for the ‘Operation Sindoor’ title has sparked intense discussion in the film industry. Now, everyone's attention is focused on which producer will ultimately get the title. Experts believe that according to the rules, the producer who applied for the title first will have the strongest claim.”

After Bihar Film Company bags ‘Operation Sindoor’ title, Vivek Agnihotri offered two options by IMPPA – The Kashmir Files 2 and The Night Of Operation Sindoor

It has now come to light that a production house called Bihar Film Company has secured the official rights to use the title Operation Sindoor for a film. Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) president Abhay Sinha told Hindustan Times in May 2026 that the production house, run by Ankit Singh and Sangram Singh, had the first-mover advantage. Abhay Sinha stated, “The title has been given to Bihar Film Company by producers Ankit Singh and Sangram Singh. There were several applications for this name, but it was allocated to the first applicants who wished to register the title.”

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar are also making a film on Operation Sindoor; an official announcement about the same was made on March 26. Their film will be based on the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan by Lt Gen KJS ‘Tiny’ Dhillon.

When asked about this film, Abhay Sinha revealed, “Vivek Agnihotri has been given two titles (to choose from), The Kashmir Files 2 and The Night Of Operation Sindoor.”

The Kashmir Files (2022) was also made by Vivek Agnihotri and threw light on the horrific episode of the persecution of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film is one of the biggest sleeper blockbusters of Hindi cinema. It opened at just Rs. 3.55 crores and ended earning a huge Rs. 252.90 crores, shocking and surprising the trade and industry.

Also Read: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri marks 1 year of Operation Sindoor; says, “India showed the world that peace is our nature, but silence is not our weakness”

More Pages: Operation Sindoor Box Office Collection

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