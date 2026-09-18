Alia Bhatt recalls Raha’s first word and her “fight” with Ranbir Kapoor over the milestone: “I have it on video. So anybody who needs proof…”

Alia Bhatt has often spoken about how motherhood changed her life, and in a 2024 interview with Allure, the actor opened up about some of her most memorable moments with daughter Raha. From describing her daughter’s birth as the most precious moment of her life to recalling the playful competition between her and Ranbir Kapoor over Raha’s first word, Alia offered a glimpse into their family life.

Alia Bhatt recalls Raha’s first word and her “fight” with Ranbir Kapoor over the milestone: “I have it on video. So anybody who needs proof…”

Alia Bhatt recalls Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘fight’ over Raha’s first word

While talking about Raha’s early milestones, Alia revealed that she and Ranbir had a rather adorable disagreement at home over whether their daughter would say “mama” or “papa” first.

“The backstory is — there was a fight at home (about) Whether she is going to say mama first or whether she is going to say papa first. So, of course, mama was like (say), ‘mama, mama, mama,’ and papa was like (say), ‘papa, papa, papa.’ And when she said that, it was just me and her, I immediately pulled out my phone and said, ‘say it say it again, what did you just say…’”.

Raha eventually said “mama” first, much to Alia’s delight. The actor also revealed that she made sure to capture the moment on camera, giving the family a permanent record of the milestone.

She added, “We take great joy and pride in that moment. So, I remember that moment very clearly and I have it on video. So anybody who needs proof, she said ‘mama’ first.”

Alia calls Raha’s birth the most precious moment of her life

In the same interview, Alia also opened up about the day Raha was born, describing it as an experience she would never forget.

Alia said, “I’ll never forget in my life, no matter what happens, is the day our daughter was born. I won’t forget the moment where we first heard her sound. It was unreal. When I heard her voice, I felt like I had met God or something. It was so emotional, sort of surreal. The minute she was put on to me, I just felt an immediate dam of love sort of burst open in our life and it just felt safe and it felt like my purpose had been met. (I’ll) never ever forget that day”.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter on November 6, 2022. Since then, the couple have largely kept Raha away from the spotlight, while occasionally sharing glimpses of their family life.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt reveals one Mahesh Bhatt quirk that annoys her: “Now I do the exact same thing”

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