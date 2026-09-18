Anil Kapoor is set to host Star Plus’ upcoming game show India Ke Top 1%, which brings 100 contestants together to compete in a game centred on logic, observation and everyday thinking. Ahead of the premiere, a glimpse from the show features the actor looking back at an amusing memory from his childhood in Chembur.

India Ke Top 1%: Anil Kapoor recalls gatecrashing weddings in Chembur for free food; says, “Main wahaan sirf Gold Spot aur Mangola peene jaata tha”

During the conversation, Anil recalled how he and his friends would gatecrash weddings in Tilak Nagar, where they would make the most of the food and drinks being served. Among his favourite refreshments were Gold Spot and Mangola, popular cold drinks during that period.

Anil Kapoor recalls gatecrashing weddings with friends

Speaking about his childhood, Anil said that weddings were a regular occurrence in his neighbourhood and provided him and his friends with an opportunity to enjoy a free meal.

“Hum Chembur mein Tilak Nagar mein rehte the. Wahaan chhoti-badi bahut shaadiyaan hoti thi. Toh main aur mere dost milkar shaadiyon mein chale jaate the. Free kisko pasand nahi hai? Free mein kuch bhi mile, gift mile ya khaana mile, insaan kahin bhi chala jaata hai.”

The actor went on to explain that he and his friends would enter the venues confidently, greet people around them and head straight towards the drinks counter.

“Main wahaan sirf Gold Spot aur Mangola peene jaata tha. Hum ‘Namaste, namaste, kaise ho?’ karte hue seedhe counter par pahunch jaate. Phir 11-12 bottles Gold Spot aur Mangola pee jaate the. Aapne kahawat suni hogi, ‘Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana’. Actually, yeh hona chahiye, ‘Begaani shaadi mein Anil Kapoor deewana!’”

The anecdote offers a glimpse into Anil’s childhood memories from Tilak Nagar, where neighbourhood weddings became an opportunity for him and his friends to have some fun without being invited.

Anil Kapoor to host India Ke Top 1%

India Ke Top 1% features 100 contestants competing through questions that test logic, observation and everyday reasoning. The show also features Anil in conversations with contestants, where he shares anecdotes from his own life.

The grand premiere of India Ke Top 1% is scheduled for September 19 at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor credits daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor for his success in life: “Having two daughters is a double bonus”

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