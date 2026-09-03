The original Emraan Hashmi starrer gives audiences a chance to revisit the story and characters that laid the foundation for the franchise.

Vishesh Bhatt opens up about Awarapan streaming on Prime Video globally after Awarapan 2 success; says, “With time, the film has only grown stronger and is fondly remembered”

The success of Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 has brought renewed attention to the film that started the franchise. The original Awarapan, co-produced by Vishesh Bhatt, is now streaming globally on Prime Video, allowing audiences to revisit the story of Shivam Pandit and introducing newer viewers to the world that has continued with the recently released sequel.

Vishesh Bhatt opens up about Awarapan streaming on Prime Video globally after Awarapan 2 success; says, “With time, the film has only grown stronger and is fondly remembered”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan featured Emraan Hashmi in the lead role as Shivam Pandit. The film explored themes of love, loss, heartbreak and faith, with Shivam’s emotional journey forming the central narrative. Over the years, the film has developed a strong following, with its music, characters and dramatic storytelling becoming key parts of its enduring appeal.

The decision to bring the original film to Prime Video comes at a time when interest in the franchise has increased following the release of Awarapan 2. While audiences who watched the sequel in theatres can now return to the beginning of Shivam Pandit’s story, viewers discovering the franchise through its latest instalment also have an opportunity to explore its origins.

Vishesh Bhatt, who also serves as the writer-producer of Awarapan 2, spoke about the creation of Shivam Pandit and the response the character and film received over the years.

He said, “Emraan Hashmi, playing a broken-hearted character, was created first, followed by the title Awarapan. Shivam Pandit’s emotional journey was beautifully portrayed by Emraan, which was the central theme, and it resonated deeply far beyond the film. Along with it came the love for all the characters, the soulful music and its rich drama. The greatest testament to what Awarapan meant for the audience is that, with time, it has only grown stronger and is fondly remembered.”

With Awarapan now available to stream globally on Prime Video and Awarapan 2 continuing its theatrical run worldwide, viewers can experience the franchise across both chapters. The streaming availability of the original also provides audiences with an opportunity to revisit the character of Shivam Pandit and the narrative that established the franchise.

While Awarapan 2 continues to play in cinemas, the original Awarapan is now streaming globally on Prime Video.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi calls Awarapan 2 his “best film yet”, praises Vishesh Bhatt’s vision

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