Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has announced a three-film deal to shoot its upcoming productions in Australia. The announcement was made on Thursday, September 3, during the visit of NSW Premier Chris Minns to the production house’s Mumbai office.

Sajid Nadiadwala announces three-film deal with Australia during NSW Premier Chris Minns visit; includes Heyy Babyy 2

The three-film collaboration includes Heyy Babyy 2, the sequel to the 2007 comedy Heyy Babyy. The original film was also shot in Australia, marking a return to the country for the franchise. The latest collaboration is being undertaken through Sydney-based TEMPLE and is aimed at further strengthening the production house’s association with the Australian film industry.

Premier Chris Minns, who was in India from August 31 to September 3, visited the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment office as part of his India tour. During the visit, he toured the office and interacted with the team before the three-film Australia deal was announced.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sajid Nadiadwala said: “Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers. From our directors to EP had all had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable. The experience has encouraged us to look at Australia as a key destination for our future productions, and we are now looking forward to taking three of our upcoming films there to shoot. It is a country we would be delighted to return to, time and again. It was also our pleasure to host Premier Chris Minns at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and engage in a meaningful conversation about our future productions especially now that there is a co-production treaty."

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NSW Premier Chris Minns said, “Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry. They’ve had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original Heyy Babyy here almost 20 years ago, and we’re really pleased they want to come back. These are big productions that employ a lot of people, from local crews and creatives to businesses on the ground, while putting NSW in front of audiences right across India. We’ve got incredible locations, world-class crews and a strong Indian community. We want to make NSW an easy choice for Indian filmmakers looking to shoot their next big production.”

Australian filmmaker Anupam Sharma, who has previously supported Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s production plans in Sydney and headed the first shoot of Heyy Babyy, added, “Mr. Sajid Nadiadwala and his crew not only brought the biggest ensemble of stars to NSW ever but they also left the fondest memories with their professionalism and respect for the Australian way of working. It is a delight to be working with them again at a time when the Co-production Treaty is providing substantial benefits for Australian - Indian co-productions.”

The latest announcement builds on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s previous filming experience in Australia and comes amid efforts to strengthen production and creative collaborations between the Indian and Australian film industries.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which has marked 75 years in the entertainment industry, has been involved in film production across generations. Sajid Nadiadwala currently leads the production house and continues to develop projects across different formats and markets.

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