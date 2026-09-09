Vishal Mishra brings Bhojpuri music to Hindi cinema with ‘Chhathi Maiya’ from Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: “This is our language, our soil, our pride”

Vishal Mishra is all set to bring the richness and cultural pride of Bhojpuri music to Hindi cinema with 'Chhathi Maiya,' his upcoming song from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. The song released by Zee Music Company marks an exciting coming together of Bhojpuri music and a major Bollywood film, creating immense anticipation among music and cinema audiences.

Vishal Mishra brings Bhojpuri music to Hindi cinema with ‘Chhathi Maiya’ from Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: “This is our language, our soil, our pride”

Sharing his excitement on social media, Vishal Mishra posted, “Some time ago, I had said that Bhojpuri should get back the respect it deserves. After ‘Chhathi Maiya Bulaye’, today is another step in that same journey. Our Bhojpuri is not just a language, it is the soil, culture, traditions, folk and identity of Bihar and Purvanchal. Now, in Hindi cinema, in our own Bhojpuri, our song ‘Chhathi Maiya’, dedicated to Chhathi Maiya, is coming. This is our language, our soil, our pride.”

With Vishal Mishra lending his voice to a song rooted in the culture and traditions of Bihar and Purvanchal, 'Chhathi Maiya' promises to be a special musical addition to The Vvan. The teaser is set to build further excitement around the song and its much-awaited Bhojpuri connect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

In the teaser, we can see Tamannaah Bhatia dressed in a red saree, celebrating the auspicious occasion and performing a puja by the river.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia explores the spiritual side of The Vvaan in ‘Chhathi Maiya’ song teaser; watch

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