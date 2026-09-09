Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak, Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, director-writer-producer Abhishek Pathak and writer Aamil Keeyan Khan attended the trailer launch of Drishyam The Conclusion in Goa.

Drishyam The Conclusion trailer launch: “I told Ajay Devgn, ‘Haan koi dubbed film aa rahi hai called Baahubali!'”: Ajit Andhare recalls Drishyam’s release amid Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baahubali

Ajit Andhare said, "In OTT, this has happened that when you are making a film or series, you are already thinking about the second part. I think this was the story which was so organically powerful that we never thought beyond that story. So we made the first part with full sincerity."

He added, "You end up having a discussion ki yeh film karein ya nahin karein. Greenlighting Drishyam (2015) was the easiest decision of my life as it had such a strong script. Moreover, this is the first film I took to Ajay and that's how my journey began with him back in 2014. What Abhishek did with the second part took it to the next level. It's a crown jewel for the studio as this is a film we set it from scratch. What's important is that while we made the remake or adaptation with sincerity, this time we are proud that we are in an original journey. The series is now creating a branch of its own. It's not a remake."

Ajit Andhare also said, "The story is so powerful that it has gone to China. The Sheep Without A Shepherd (2019) has made 200 million dollars. Now it's being made in Korea. Kumar ji is a part of it too. So, it's a very powerful story that has travelled."

Ajit revealed, "I remember Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) was running in theatres when Drishyam released. Then Ajay said that there's a Telugu film coming. I told him, 'Haan koi dubbed film aa rahi hai called Baahubali'! We got sandwiched between these two films. Yet, it still excelled."

He added, "I still remember when the last scene played, people stood in cinemas and gave a standing ovation!"

Drishyam The Conclusion releases in cinemas on October 2.

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion trailer out: Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj take on Ajay Devgn in final chapter

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