After introducing the romantic side of The Vvaan with the track ‘Samjho Na’, the makers have now shifted focus towards the film’s devotional and folklore elements. The teaser of the second song, ‘Chhathi Maiya’, offers a glimpse into the spiritual world of the film, bringing together the presence of Van Devi and the traditions associated with Chhath Puja.

Tamannaah Bhatia explores the spiritual side of The Vvaan in ‘Chhathi Maiya’ song teaser; watch

The teaser explores the mystery surrounding the forest while highlighting the cultural and devotional aspects of the story. Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, Chhathi Maiya features lyrics by Kaushal Kishore, while the choreography has been handled by Chinni Prakash.

While ‘Samjho Na’ focused on the romantic equation between Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah, ‘Chhathi Maiya’ takes the narrative deeper into the film’s spiritual setting. The song portrays the age-old tradition of Chhath Puja as part of the larger folklore-fantasy adventure, with Tamannaah and Shweta Tiwari featuring prominently in the teaser.

Released under the Zee Music label, the song adds another layer to The Vvaan, which combines mystery, adventure, romance, fantasy and folklore. The teaser gives audiences a glimpse into the film’s devotional setting while leaving questions about how the traditions and mythology will connect with its larger story.

The Vvaan brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor. The film aims to present Indian folklore through a commercial cinematic format, blending fantasy with adventure, mystery and humour for a family audience. The world of the film has also been expanded through The Legend of Vvaan comic book, which introduces audiences to the larger folklore surrounding its universe.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah. The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as DOP and Visual Director. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The film brings together folklore, fantasy, mystery, romance and adventure, with its latest song teaser offering another glimpse into the world created by the makers.

Also Read : Sidharth Malhotra calls Jubin Nautiyal his “Lucky charm”; Tamannaah Bhatia says ‘Samjho Na’ felt “Really special”

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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