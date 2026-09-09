Drishyam The Conclusion trailer launch: Jaideep Ahlawat says he’s NOT replacing Akshaye Khanna: “Felt NO pressure”; Ajay Devgn reveals why part 3 needed Crime Branch official: “We made the threat bigger”

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak, Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, director-writer-producer Abhishek Pathak and writer Aamil Keeyan Khan attended the trailer launch of Drishyam The Conclusion in Goa. Jaideep Ahlawat confirmed that his character doesn't replace Akshaye Khanna, who also played a law official in Drishyam 2 (2022).

Drishyam The Conclusion trailer launch: Jaideep Ahlawat says he’s NOT replacing Akshaye Khanna: “Felt NO pressure”; Ajay Devgn reveals why part 3 needed Crime Branch official: “We made the threat bigger”

When asked if he's apprehensive that he would be compared to Akshaye Khanna, Jaideep said, "No, I didn't think people would compare. When I heard the story, it was never envisioned that he's coming in place of Akshaye sir. That character's journey ended and the new character gets introduced. Hence, I didn't felt the need to take pressure. Also, as an actor, you don't think in terms of pressure as I knew the character will have his own journey and that he would have a distinct association with Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) and Salgaonkar family."

Jaideep added, "When Abhishek narrated, I didn't feel that he's here due to some other character. Abhishek has spent a huge time with this film and its characters. He had far more clarity on what my character should be like and also what sunglasses he wears. It makes the job of an actor easier. And of course, working with such a cast was also a great experience. I felt relaxed."

Ajay Devgn remarked, "Police couldn't solve the case. Hence, we made the threat bigger and introduced a Crime Branch official. It avoids repetition and changes the whole approach towards the investigation. That's what the film deserved."

Drishyam The Conclusion releases in cinemas on October 2.

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion trailer launch: “I told Ajay Devgn, ‘Haan koi dubbed film aa rahi hai called Baahubali!'”: Ajit Andhare recalls Drishyam’s release amid Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baahubali

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