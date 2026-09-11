Virender Sehwag is set to take on a new role as the host of Rise and Fall Season 2, marking his streaming debut as a reality show host. Prime Video has unveiled the first glimpse of the upcoming season, which follows the power-driven format introduced in its first season.

Virender Sehwag to make streaming debut as host of Rise and Fall Season 2

Known for his cricket career and outspoken personality, Sehwag will now step into a reality game where contestants have to navigate changing alliances, strategies and positions.

The newly released promo features Sehwag reflecting on the ups and downs of life before entering the world of Rise and Fall. The second season will once again revolve around the contrasting worlds of a penthouse and a basement. Fifteen celebrities will be divided into two groups — the Rulers and the Workers. While the Rulers have access to the privileges of the penthouse, the Workers will operate from the basement.

The contestants will have to make strategic decisions as money, influence and alliances become important parts of the game. Their positions can change based on their choices, making strategy and timing key factors in their journey.

Speaking about the new season, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “The love and excitement audiences showed for Rise and Fall in its first season gave us the perfect reason to take this unique power game forward. Season 2 brings a fresh set of personalities into a format where power is always in motion, and every decision carries a consequence. With Virender Sehwag stepping in as host, we’re bringing a whole new energy to the show; his wit, spontaneity, and fearless personality make him an exciting fit for the game. We’re excited for audiences to experience the drama, strategy and entertainment in Rise and Fall Season 2, and watch it on Prime Video for free.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO of Banijay Asia said, “The overwhelming response that Rise and Fall received in its debut season reaffirmed the strength of its unique premise, where power, strategy and human behaviour come together to create an unpredictable game. With Season 2, we are taking that experience one step ahead with a new mix of personalities, fresh dynamics and even higher stakes, where every decision can change the course of the game. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video and look forward to bringing audiences a season filled with unexpected turns, strategic gameplay and moments that keep them invested till the very end.”

Speaking about his first reality-show hosting stint on a streaming platform, Virender Sehwag said, “Cricket has taught me one thing—no match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions. The biggest challenge isn’t just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there. You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and, most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you. With money, strategy, and shifting equations in play, there’s no room for complacency. I’m looking forward to watching the contestants navigate the game, take risks, make alliances and show what they’re really made of.”

Rise and Fall Season 2 is an MX Original produced by Banijay Asia and originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK. The new season will stream for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app, now carrying the refreshed identity MX Player by Prime Video. The service is available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV.

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