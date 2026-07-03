The web series, Pritam And Pedro, released today, July 3, and has caught attention due to Rajkumar Hirani’s association, casting and relevant subject. At the trailer launch of the film, which was held on June 15, lead actor Arshad Warsi blurted that Sanjay Dutt has a cameo in the show. However, the way it played out made people wonder if the actor indeed had a special appearance or if Arshad was bluffing.

BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt, Virender Sehwag feature in HILARIOUS cameos in Pritam And Pedro

However, it turns out that Sanjay Dutt does appear in a scene. The sequence in question is quite hilarious.

Pritam And Pedro marks the reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani after more than 11 ½ years. Sanjay Dutt was seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s debut directorial, Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and also his next film, Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). Both films were highly successful at the box office and also achieved cult status.

Sanjay Dutt then appeared in a supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Aamir Khan-starrer PK (2014). 4 years later, Rajkumar made a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, called Sanju (2018), featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the other special appearance, which was kept under wraps, is that of former cricketer Virender Sehwag. His cameo also raises laughs and is smartly incorporated into the narrative.

What happened at Pritam And Pedro trailer launch

Arshad Warsi was also an important part of the cast of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Pritam And Pedro marks his reunion with Rajkumar Hirani after 20 years.

At the Pritam And Pedro event, Arshad Warsi was asked if he missed Sanjay Dutt while shooting for the web series. Arshad blurted, “No, we didn’t, as he’s there in the show.”

Co-star Vir Hirani appeared stunned and gestured that Arshad was not supposed to inform the media about it. Arshad appeared to feel embarrassed and said, “Bata diya karo kya bolna hai aur kya nahin bolna hai!”

Also Read: Arshad Warsi praises on Vir Hirani’s acting debut in Pritam and Pedro; says, “I’ve seen him grow up so I’m very happy since his first job was with me”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.