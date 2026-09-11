Ektaa R Kapoor recently visited the Vaishno Devi temple to offer prayers and seek blessings ahead of the theatrical release of The Vvaan. The filmmaker’s visit comes at a time when the film is generating interest for its folklore-driven world and its connection with Indian mythology and spiritual traditions.

Ektaa Kapoor seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi ahead of The Vvaan’s September 25 release

Set to release on September 25, 2026, The Vvaan explores folklore, fantasy, adventure and mystery. Ektaa’s visit to the revered shrine has further highlighted the film’s central connection with Van Devi, around whom much of its world is built.

India is home to several sacred sites and longstanding traditions associated with deities and goddesses. Against this backdrop, Ektaa’s visit to Vaishno Devi has added a spiritual dimension to the conversations around The Vvaan. The film has also been drawing attention following the release of its second song, Chhathi Maiya, which focuses on the emotional and devotional aspects of Chhath Puja, one of the elements featured in the film.

The Vvaan brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor for a commercial film inspired by Indian folklore. While the story is rooted in folklore and fantasy, it combines adventure, mystery and humour, aiming to present a family entertainer. The film’s universe is also being expanded through The Legend of Vvaan comic book, which explores the larger folklore surrounding the story.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah. It has been written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as the DOP and Visual Director.

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. The Vvaan is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 25, 2026, bringing together folklore, fantasy, music, mystery and romance in a theatrical setting.

Also Read : Ektaa R Kapoor partners with YouTube for 5 original shows under Balaji Telefilms; including Haq Se Season 2 and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 4

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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