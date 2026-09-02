Vibe trailer launch: Kunal Kemmu hails Hanuman Ansh’s surprise box office run: “Certain films barely work in the first weekend but take off in the fourth week”

Kunal Kemmu, Chirag Nihalani, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, attended the trailer launch of their film Vibe at a multiplex in Mumbai.

Vibe trailer launch: Kunal Kemmu hails Hanuman Ansh’s surprise box office run: “Certain films barely work in the first weekend but take off in the fourth week”

Vibe marks Kunal Kemmu's second directorial venture after Madgaon Express (2024). The comic caper was not just a critical success but also a success at the box office. Kunal spoke about the importance of box office and also hinted at the miraculous run of Hanuman Ansh in cinemas. The devotional film barely did any business in the first three weeks but then picked up dramatically in the fourth week, shocking trade and industry.

Kunal Kemmu said, "Whether you like it or not, box office is your barometer and your report card. It is on its basis that you'll get more opportunities and also the budget for your next film. If your film doesn't work, they won't trust you. If your film is bad and yet it works, they'll still trust you. But that's the best and worst thing about box office. That's how the theatrical business has always worked."

Kunal Kemmu continued, "A big motivating factor is that there has come a time when films high on content are working in cinemas. Certain films barely work in the first weekend but they take off in the fourth week just on the basis of the content. That is a very encouraging sign for all new age filmmakers, actors and it shows that studios will continue backing content over anything else."

Vibe releases in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar praises Hanuman Ansh: “True conviction and powerful storytelling always triumph over massive budget films”

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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