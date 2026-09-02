Kriti Sanon has opened up about her journey into the entertainment industry and how an unexpected opportunity in modelling eventually led her towards acting. The actress, who went on to establish herself in Hindi cinema, revealed that becoming an actor was not something she had initially planned.

Kriti Sanon reveals how a random modelling opportunity led her to films: “Somewhere in my head, I started dreaming of becoming an actor slowly”

Recalling how modelling first entered her life, Kriti said the decision came about almost randomly. “Yeah, I mean, I think first it started with I want to do modelling, it was just so random because some people just said, oh, you have the height and, you know, you have the body and all, you should try for modelling. And I never really wanted to be a model. And I never really thought of it as a profession. But I was like, okay, let me just give it a shot. It was such a random thought in my head that let me just give it a shot. If nothing else, it'll be an experience.”

The opportunity soon became more tangible when Kriti came across a fresh face contest while exploring ways to build a modelling portfolio. She submitted photographs clicked by her sister and was selected despite not expecting much from the process. “And just randomly, my sister has clicked some pictures. I don't know how I got selected. She's clicked some pictures and I've posted them. Not expecting anything. Got selected.”

The development also led to discussions at home. Kriti recalled that her father initially felt the opportunity could distract her from her studies, particularly because she had been a studious student. Her mother, however, encouraged her to pursue the experience. “My dad was like, but, you know, because I was very studious. So, he was like, it's a distraction. Why? Why does she have to do it and all? My mom was like, it's fine, just go for it. I sign the contract.”

It was during her work in television advertisements that Kriti began recognising her interest in performing. “And then I think when I started doing TV ads, I really felt I could act, whatever little bit of acting was required. And I enjoyed the process. I enjoyed the moving camera.”

Gradually, the experience translated into an ambition to work in films. “And I think somewhere in my head, I started dreaming of becoming an actor slowly.” She eventually decided to move to Mumbai and pursue opportunities in Hindi cinema. “I want to move to Mumbai, and I want to give this a shot. I want to try for films.”

Looking back, Kriti also highlighted the role her family played in supporting her decision. “And having my parents' support, I think, was the biggest thing. You know and coming to this industry and giving it a shot. I think somewhere I was also manifesting a lot of things without realizing.”

Kriti subsequently made her film debut and went on to build a career across different genres, establishing herself as one of the prominent actresses in contemporary Hindi cinema.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra weighs in on Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad controversy: “Woh daayra zaruri hai”

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