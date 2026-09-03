Varun Dhawan recently gave fans a glimpse into a new chapter of his life as he shared pictures from his newly purchased farm. The actor took to social media to share a series of photos from the property, where he was seen getting his hands dirty and taking part in farming activities. Alongside the pictures, Varun wrote, “kheti shuru”, marking the beginning of his farming journey.

Varun Dhawan shares first glimpses from his new farm: “Kheti shuru”; see pics

In the pictures, Varun was seen dressed in a white shirt, trousers and boots as he worked in the muddy fields with a farming tool. Another photograph showed him standing in the middle of a lush green field, while other glimpses featured him planting crops and spending time with people working at the farm. The images offered fans a look at the actor’s connection with the outdoors and his excitement about his new property.

The latest post came shortly after Varun revealed that he had purchased a plot of land and acquired a farm. Sharing his happiness with his fans and followers, the actor had described the purchase as the “biggest achievement” of his life. He had also appeared visibly delighted while spending time at the property.

With his latest social media update, Varun appeared to be making the most of his new space, stepping away from his usual film-related commitments to experience farm life. His pictures showed him actively participating in the work rather than simply enjoying the scenic surroundings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The actor’s latest post also gave fans a glimpse of his interest in embracing a quieter and more hands-on experience at his newly acquired property. With “kheti shuru”, Varun signalled that his journey at the farm had officially begun.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan shares rare family moments from Singapore, shows his Madame Tussauds statue to wife and daughter; watch

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