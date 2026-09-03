Bhumi Pednekar raises voice against rising cases of rape and gender-based violence: “It is becoming an accepted reality in our society”

Bhumi Pednekar has consistently spoken out on issues concerning society and the safety and dignity of women and children. Amid reports of rape and gender-based violence, the actor expressed concern over what she described as a growing sense of “impunity”, saying that such incidents were becoming “an accepted reality in the society.”

Bhumi Pednekar raises voice against rising cases of rape and gender-based violence: “It is becoming an accepted reality in our society”

“WE HAVE A PROBLEM,” Bhumi said. “Rape and gender-based violence are becoming an accepted reality in our society. And that should terrify all of us. HOW IS THIS NOT A STATE OF EMERGENCY? A 16-year-old gang-raped. A 3-year-old sexually assaulted. And how many more cases remain unreported, unheard and unseen? How much is it going to take for us to call this an emergency? There is a deep-rooted patriarchal sickness in our society that we need to confront,” she added.

The actor also stressed that discussions around sexual violence should not focus on a woman’s clothing, appearance, location or the time of day. “We see young boys making lewd gestures openly in public, sexualising and violating even statues!!!! We hear of children as young as 12 being involved in sexual assault of a minor girl child. IT IS NOT ABOUT WHAT SHE IS WEARING. Not her clothes. Not her skirt. Not her neckline. Not where she was. Not what time it was. It is about the ideology that teaches entitlement over another person's body. TEACH OUR BOYS. DON'T CAGE OUR GIRLS. We cannot keep teaching girls how to dress, where to go and how to prepared violence,” she stated.

Pednekar said greater emphasis should be placed on teaching boys about consent, respect, equality, boundaries and accountability. She also called for stronger and faster legal action against perpetrators.

“IMPUNITY IS PART OF THE PROBLEM. Perpetrators need to fear the law. Justice cannot take years while survivors carry the consequences for a lifetime. We need-Fast-track courts, Time-bound investigations, Speedy judgments, Strong implementation of the law,” she concluded.

She further urged that the safety and dignity of women and children be treated as a national priority.

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