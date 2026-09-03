Ahead of the much-awaited thriller Haiwaan, National Award-winning director Priyadarshan revealed that he deliberately kept his actors away from his earlier film Oppam while developing the new adaptation. According to the filmmaker, Haiwaan should not be approached as a recreation of the original, but as a fresh interpretation of its core story. He wanted his actors to build their characters on their own, without being influenced by the performances in the earlier film. He said, “I never show any of my films when I'm remaking them. I'll never show them to anyone. Because that film will have no connection with this film. And also, if you show it to them, they will try to imitate those actors. And I don't want to do that.”

Priyadarshan on bringing a different Akshay Kumar to Haiwaan, “Every film should not look the same”

The director's approach to Haiwaan also extended to its casting, particularly when it came to its two leading men. Priyadarshan revealed that Saif Ali Khan had been his first choice from the very beginning for the role of Shyam. Akshay Kumar's casting, however, came about in a more unexpected way, with the actor himself expressing his interest in playing Haiwaan. Priyadarshan saw the opportunity to present Akshay in a darker and more villainous avatar, something he felt would give the film and the actor a distinctly different flavour.

He said, “That's the difference, because every film should not look the same. So I thought I could use Akshay Kumar in a different way. So, this is one opportunity I got and I decided, ‘Okay, let me work with him in a different role’.”

Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, along with Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film releases worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan adds music and colour to Haiwaan with Rangiyara; new frames show actor playing guitar on local ferry

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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