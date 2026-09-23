Earlier this month, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Udta Teer will be the last film of the deceased actor, Mukul Dev. The actor died in May 2025 at the age of 54. Today, the trailer of Udta Teer was launched in the presence of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, producers Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Apoorva Mehta and director Aakash Kaushik, and they spoke highly of Mukul Dev. Interestingly, the trailer prominently shows the talented actor, and it was quite appreciated.

Udta Teer team fondly remember Mukul Dev at trailer launch; Ayushmann Khurrana SIGHS, “We SADLY underutilized him”; Aakash Kaushik assures, “This is Mukul Dev’s BEST work!”

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Mukul Dev was one of the brightest, most brilliant talents in our country. There was a film named Omerta (2018). It was his brainchild. We sadly underutilized him. In Udta Teer, you'll see him for the last time. This is like a swan song; it's a tribute to Mukul Dev!”

Aakash Kaushik revealed, “He used to call me and ask, 'Yaar, jab yeh picture aayegi na, toh log kya bolenge mere baare mein?'. All I can say is that this is not only his last film but actually his best work! We say that with a lot of responsibility. Unhone literally chaar chand lagaye hai iss picture ko. So, Mukul sir, wherever you are, we love you and miss you. I promised you that poora Hindustan aapke gunn gaayega aur woh hoga. That's my promise to him and to you all. You'll love his performance!”

In our earlier report, we carried a quote from a source who said, “A major chunk of Udta Teer was shot in 2024, and that’s when Mukul Dev filmed his portions. His character has a face-off with Ayushmann’s character. His track is not only funny but also action-packed and forms an important part of the narrative. As always, Mukul’s performance is spot-on and is sure to be loved by the audience.”

Udta Teer releases in cinemas on October 9.

Also Read: Emiway Bantai joins Sachin-Jigar for a new track in Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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