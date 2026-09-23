Suhail Nayyar is set to take on a different screen avatar in Udta Teer, the upcoming spy comedy directed by Akash A. Kaushik. The actor, who shares screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the film, has revealed details about the physical preparation he underwent for his role.

Suhail Nayyar reveals physical transformation for Udta Teer: “The character required a certain physicality”

Nayyar plays a spy in Udta Teer, with the character described as layered and complex. For the part, the actor underwent a physical transformation that included building muscle and sporting a moustache, a look that marks a departure from his previous appearances on screen.

The actor trained regularly during the preparation process and followed a protein-heavy diet as he worked towards developing the physicality required for the character. He also spent time watching spy thrillers to familiarise himself with the genre. His preparation included shows such as The Family Man, Special Ops, The Night Manager and Fauda.

Speaking about the experience, Suhail Nayyar said, “Udta Teer gave me a chance to play a completely different, never-seen-before avatar. The character required a certain physicality, so I trained every day, changed my diet and worked towards gaining muscle for the part. The moustache added another layer to the transformation. I also worked quite a bit on the dialect because I wanted it to feel natural and rooted in the character. Beyond the look and voice, there are a lot of layers and complexities to him, but he’s also a lot of fun. Aakash has made a really fresh spy comedy, and I’m very grateful to Guneet, Achin and Dharma Productions for trusting me with this role. Ayushmann is brilliant at what he does and just as lovely off screen. We had a great time working together.”

Udta Teer features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, marking a new on-screen pairing. The film takes the spy genre into a comic setting, revolving around an unwitting operative whose misadventures disrupt a high-stakes intelligence operation. The narrative combines action with situational comedy and features a globe-trotting backdrop involving double agents and unexpected turns.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film has music composed by Sachin-Jigar. Udta Teer is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on October 9, 2026.

Also Read: Udta Teer trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan bring comedy, action and chaos to the big screen

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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