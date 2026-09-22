Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer upcoming film Udta Teer is set to feature a new musical collaboration, with rapper Emiway Bantai joining forces with composer duo Sachin-Jigar for a track in the film. The collaboration brings together the established Bollywood music duo and one of the prominent voices from India’s independent hip-hop space.

Emiway Bantai joins Sachin-Jigar for a new track in Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer

Sachin-Jigar, known for experimenting across genres, are composing the music for Udta Teer. For the new track, they have teamed up with Emiway, whose rap-driven musical style will add a hip-hop element to the song. The collaboration is expected to bring together different musical influences within the soundtrack of the upcoming film.

The track marks a coming together of Bollywood music and the independent hip-hop scene, with Sachin-Jigar handling the composition and Emiway contributing his rap style. While details about the song, including its release date and other creative aspects, have not been revealed yet, the collaboration adds another musical element to the upcoming project.

Directed by Aakash A Kaushik, Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Udta Teer is expected to be set against the backdrop of espionage but approaches the spy genre through comedy. The film is said to revolve around a world where everyone appears to have a secret and trust becomes difficult. At the centre of the story is a spy who inadvertently turns the entire game upside down.

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The film combines the elements of a spy thriller with comic situations and chaos, positioning itself as a family entertainer. The story is expected to follow a fast-paced narrative in which the characters find themselves caught up in situations where nobody seems to know exactly what is happening — including the protagonist.

With Sachin-Jigar composing the film’s music and Emiway now joining them for a new track, Udta Teer is bringing together mainstream Hindi cinema and contemporary hip-hop as it builds towards its theatrical release.

The film will mark another collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, after the last release Pati Patni Aur Woh Do that also featured Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. Udta Teer is slated to release in cinemas on October 9, 2026.

Also Read: Emiway Bantai reimagines Shah Rukh Khan classic in final ‘Bajis’ EP track ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankien’; ends on a high note

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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