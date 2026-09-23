Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, producers Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Apoorva Mehta and director Aakash Kaushik attended the trailer of their film Udta Teer at a multiplex in Mumbai. The mediapersons were an annoyed lot as the event started 1 hours and 45 minutes late. However, Ayushmann apologized for the delay and said that he was stuck in heavy traffic.

Will India-Pakistan themed Udta Teer release in UAE-GCC? Guneet Monga Kapoor BREAKS silence; Ayushmann Khurrana says, “This is India’s FIRST patriotic comedy!”

Ayushmann Khurrana assured that it’s a film like no other. He said, “I don't think you can compare this movie to any other film because this is a genre bender for me. For me, it's India's first patriotic comedy! You have seen many spy films. This is a take on those spy films. Aisi film kabhi bani nahin hai. I even told Aakash, 'How did u think of this film?'. It's Aakash's brainchild and I loved working on the film.”

Ayushmann Khurrana continued, “When you'll see the film, you'll realize that aap ne trailer mein kuch bhi nahin dekha. Every five minutes, new layers open up. We were struggling to cut a trailer, as we wondered kya rakhein aur kya nahin rakhein. This is just 20% of the film right now.”

UAE release?

Often films based on the India-Pakistan relationship don’t get a release in UAE-GCC countries. In recent times, movies like Gadar 2 (2023), Fighter (2024), Sky Force (2025), The Diplomat (2025), Article 370 (2024), Tiger 3 (2023), The Kashmir Files (2022), Dhurandhar (2025), Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026), etc. didn’t get a release in all or several countries in the Middle East.

A journalist asked producer Guneet Monga Kapoor whether fans of Ayushmann Khurrana and Soha Ali Khan in the UAE-GCC will get a chance to see Udta Teer? Guneet simply replied, “It's going through the censors. Let's see!”

Udta Teer releases in cinemas on October 9.

Also Read: Udta Teer trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan bring comedy, action and chaos to the big screen

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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