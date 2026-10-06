Actor-producer shares an emotional note as the 2018 film completes eight years and calls on audiences to celebrate its legacy through art and fan creations.

As Tumbbad completes eight years on October 12, actor-producer Sohum Shah has marked the milestone by turning to the film’s fan community. Shah shared an emotional note celebrating the audience’s continued association with the folklore fantasy and invited fans to create their own interpretations of the world of Tumbbad.

Tumbbad turns 8: Sohum Shah invites fans to reimagine the cult folklore fantasy ahead of Tumbbad 2

Over the years, the film has developed a strong cult following, with its reputation continuing to grow after its original theatrical release. Its 2024 re-release further expanded its reach and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian re-releases. With Tumbbad 2 in the works, interest in the franchise and its folklore-inspired universe has continued to remain high.

Sharing a special message on the occasion of the eighth anniversary, Shah acknowledged the role of the audience in keeping the world of Hastar alive through conversations, interpretations and fan art. He wrote, "8 years ago, Tumbbad began its journey. And somehow, it never really ended. It stayed with you. In your conversations, your interpretations, your art and the countless ways you chose to revisit its world. For that, I can only say Thank you.”

He went on to add, “As Tumbbad completes 8 years, I want to celebrate the people whose love has kept its world alive all this while. Create your version of "8 Years of Tumbbad". Draw it. Paint it. Build it. Reimagine it. There are no rules. Only your imagination. Send me a collaboration request on @Shah_Sohum and Tag @SohumShahFilms on your artwork. I'll be going through all the entries and would love to share some of your work on my page. This time, I want to see Tumbbad through your eyes. With Love, Sohum" Alongside the graphic, Shah shared a caption that read, “#8YearsOfTummbad".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)



The anniversary initiative gives fans an opportunity to revisit the film's world through their own creative interpretations, while also adding to the ongoing conversation around the franchise ahead of its sequel.

Tumbbad 2 is being spearheaded by Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios, headed by Dr. Jayantilal Gada. Adesh Prasad is directing the sequel, which is expected to further expand the world established in the first film. The makers have announced a theatrical release for Tumbbad 2 on December 3, 2027.

Also Read: Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad gets themed Ganesh pandals across cities in India, watch videos

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