EXCLUSIVE: Shriya Saran reveals she continued shooting for Drishyam The Conclusion on the day her father was undergoing spine surgery; says, “He could not really walk”

The Hindi Drishyam trilogy, led by Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, has come to an end with the release of its final instalment on October 2, 2026. For Shriya Saran, who plays Vijay’s wife Nandini, the last chapter was particularly emotional, not just because it marked the conclusion of an 11-year journey, but also because she was dealing with a difficult situation in her personal life during the shoot.

EXCLUSIVE: Shriya Saran reveals she continued shooting for Drishyam The Conclusion on the day her father was undergoing spine surgery; says, “He could not really walk”

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shriya recalled the final day on set and opened up about the challenges she faced while filming the last instalment. She said leaving the franchise after more than a decade was an emotional experience for the entire team.

“On the last day of the shoot, when we were leaving the set, it was such an emotional moment because it was the conclusion. It had been 11 years, and we knew we would never come back. We were doing a photoshoot and they said, ‘Okay, now it's done.’ I literally had tears in my eyes,” she recalled.

Shriya Saran Was Shooting Amid Her Father’s Health Crisis

Shriya revealed that the emotional farewell was not the only reason the final schedule was difficult for her. During the shoot, she learnt that her father needed spine surgery and was struggling to walk.

“It was really hard because it was an emotional journey of leaving the set. At the same time, I remember we were shooting a really important courtroom scene, which you will watch in the film, when we got to know that my dad needed spine surgery,” she said.

While continuing to shoot, Shriya was also trying to coordinate medical care for her father. “While I was doing that scene, I was calling doctors and trying to get their appointments. My dad could not really walk at that point, and I was also trying to get him to the hospital,” she recalled.

The situation became even more difficult when her father’s operation was scheduled during the shoot. Shriya said the team was filming another scene on the day of the surgery, and the schedule could not be cancelled because the production had secured the necessary permissions. “On the day of his operation, we were shooting another scene which we could not cancel because they were taking permissions. While my dad had gone into the operation theatre, he told me, ‘Just go and shoot,’” Shriya said.

An Emotional End to an 11-Year Journey

For Shriya, the final instalment therefore became a challenging experience on both professional and personal fronts. While she was saying goodbye to a franchise that had been part of her career for more than a decade, she was simultaneously dealing with her father’s health concerns. “So it was really hard. On personal and emotional levels, it was very hard,” she said.

The Hindi Drishyam franchise began with the 2015 film, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2022. Shriya has played Nandini Salgaonkar across the trilogy, alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu and other members of the returning cast.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shriya Saran recalls preparing for Drishyam 2 eight months after giving birth; says, “I was running around. My husband was taking care of our child”

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