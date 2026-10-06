Vipul Amrutlal Shah is planning an extensive line-up of projects across films and digital platforms over the next year. According to sources, Shah is working on as many as five projects, which are expected to include three feature films and two web series.

EXCLUSIVE: Vipul Amrutlal Shah plans five projects across films and OTT over the next 12 months

The filmmaker, known for working across different genres and formats, is said to be preparing this slate simultaneously, with several projects currently at various stages of development. While details about most of the upcoming ventures are being kept under wraps, one of the projects that has been confirmed to be in the works is Samuk starring Akshay Kumar.

An insider revealed that Shah has been putting together an ambitious line-up that will span the next 12 months. “Vipul has been assembling a very ambitious line-up for the next 12 months. On the cards are three big films and two web series. While Samuk is currently in the works, the other projects are top-secret and under the wraps right now. The scale is huge, and work is moving at a rapid pace behind the scenes.”

The five-project slate will see Shah explore both theatrical cinema and the streaming space. While the identities, casts and storylines of the other projects have not been disclosed yet, the filmmaker is working on them simultaneously.

Samuk has already drawn attention as one of Shah's upcoming projects. Further details about the film, including its cast and plot, are expected to emerge as production progresses. Meanwhile, the two web series and two other films remain closely guarded for now.

Also Read : BREAKING: Akshay Kumar and Vipul Shah’s Samuk takes authenticity to another level in London; makers use REAL helicopter for dramatic sequence instead of VFX

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