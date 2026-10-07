The trade and industry expected Drishyam The Conclusion to open with a bang. Yet, when it collected a huge Rs. 174 crores, it stunned the industry. We asked trade experts about its huge business and what lies ahead.

Trade stunned by Drishyam The Conclusion’s Rs. 174 cr opening weekend; predict a lifetime of Rs. 400-450 cr: “It doesn’t have any of the commercial trappings like hit music, romance, comedy etc…”

Trade veteran Taran Adarsh said, “I was expecting a huge number from the opening weekend, and the film has actually lived up to those expectations in terms of content as well as numbers. Drishyam, as a brand, has only grown. People loved the first part, but they largely saw it on television and digital platforms. Thus, the fan following grew. So, when Drishyam 2 came out, it already had a ready-made audience. With the second part faring so well at the box office, it laid the foundation for the third part, as far as the numbers are concerned. When the second part opened so big, the third part was bound to be 5 or 10 steps ahead. That’s what has happened.”

He sighed, “At the same time, I feel sad that this series has come to an end. The story and characters resonated with the people. Today, people know the Pav Bhaji and the satsang connection. Also, Goa as a backdrop, the Salgaonkar family, the quest for Meera to take Vijay Salgaonkar to task – everything about these films became so memorable. Hence, there’s definitely a sense of loss now that the series has come to an end.”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, expressed, “It was a surprise. I didn’t expect it to open the way it did. It is among the biggest openers in recent times. Also, it’s a film which doesn’t have any of the commercial trappings like hit music, romance, comedy, etc. It’s a plot-driven franchise with a dash of murder mystery. It’s not an ideal family entertainer in the truest sense, though the family values are very strong. Hence, its opening was surprising. The reason probably is that the love for the franchise has become immense. That is what drove the huge ticket sales. People had this trust that they’ll have a good time.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan said, “Yes, it was a pleasant surprise. We expected the film to open in the range of Rs. 40 crores plus. The series has a huge following. In fact, I told Kumar ji (producer Kumar Mangat Pathak) before the release, ‘Congratulations, ab ki paar, 300 paar’!”

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal confessed, “I didn’t expect the film to do this much. I was expecting an opening of Rs. 45 crores, but it ended up having a first day collection of Rs. 62 crores. Similarly, I expected a weekend of Rs. 140 crores, but it collected Rs. 175 crores in three days. A collection of Rs. 20 crores on Monday is huge.”

He also remarked, “Drishyam didn’t have scope for music and yet it has done so well. If there was scope for music, the film would have done better by 15-20%.”

Lifetime predictions

Trade experts feel that it’ll have a huge lifetime but not sure if it’ll collect Rs. 500 crores. Taran Adarsh said, “It’s a bit too early to say. Udta Teer has been shifted ahead. So, they have an open run and the second weekend will also be fantastic. But on October 16, two prominent films will be up for release – Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli. They won’t take away all the screens and audiences. But there will be choice for the audience. Let’s see if Drishyam is able to put up a tough fight at that point. Nevertheless, the job is done. It has crossed Rs. 200 crores and will move towards the Rs. 300 crore mark.”

Atul Mohan stated, “Rs. 400 crores lifetime is on for sure. The film has 2 open weeks to score. It’ll face competition in the third week. But when a film is doing so well, the first preference of the multiplexes is to retain shows of the successful holdover film. So, they would allocate sufficient slots to Drishyam.”

Raj Bansal opined, “I am expecting the film to have a lifetime in the range of Rs. 400 crores and Rs. 450 crores. It can do Rs. 500 crores. However, the pre-Diwali period would kick in. That has a major effect on footfalls, especially in North India. Also, Ramayana will arrive in the first week of November. If it had no such obstacles, it would have a chance in crossing the Rs. 500 crores mark. Nevertheless, it’ll have a steady run as viewers are loving the film.”

Vishek Chauhan explained, “It’s a possibility, but I still believe that genre limitations will kick in. Yes, it has opened well, but will it have enough gas to reach the Rs. 500 crore mark? That remains to be seen. For that, the film should have had a little bit more of commercial trappings to get the audience in. Never say never, but Rs. 350-400 crore finish is definitely on the cards. In fact, I’ll be very disappointed if it doesn’t do Rs. 400 crores. And if it hits the Rs. 500 crore mark, I’ll be very ecstatic.”

He added, “There’s a major advantage that there’s no competing film. So, it has an open run for 2 weeks. However, once we hit the Dussehra festivities, people will get a bit diverted. Anyway, what’s important is that a film like this collecting Rs. 300-400 crores is simply phenomenal.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Drishyam actor Samvedna Suwalka recalls Ajay Devgn’s appreciation for her monologue in part 2: “He patted my back and said, ‘Well done’”; adds, “My 10-12 years of hard work is paying off after Drishyam The Conclusion”

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