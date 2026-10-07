Anil Kapoor’s India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show has reached an international audience as the game show was featured on Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa. The display comes as JioHotstar expands its presence across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) through a partnership with STARZPLAY.

Anil Kapoor’s game show India Ke Top 1% lights up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

The game show, which airs on Star Plus, has been drawing attention in India with its questions, contestant interactions and Anil Kapoor’s hosting style. As part of JioHotstar’s Big Bang display, visuals from India Ke Top 1% appeared on the Burj Khalifa, marking the show’s presence on a prominent international landmark.

The MENA expansion will also give audiences in the region an opportunity to watch the show and engage with its format. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, India Ke Top 1% features questions designed to test contestants’ logic, observation and common sense. The format encourages viewers to think along with the participants as they attempt to work through the questions.

The Burj Khalifa display comes at a time when JioHotstar is extending its reach beyond India, with the MENA region becoming part of its international expansion plans. The partnership with STARZPLAY is expected to make the platform’s content available to audiences across the region.

Meanwhile, viewers in India can watch India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Star Plus. The show is also available for viewers to play along with on JioHotstar.

Also Read : India Ke Top 1%: Anil Kapoor calls marriage to Sunita Kapoor “the best decision” of his life

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