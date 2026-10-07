Farah Khan took her followers on a nostalgic trip through some memorable chapters of her Bollywood journey as she shared a series of throwback behind-the-scenes photographs on social media. Turning the nostalgia into an interactive quiz, the filmmaker-choreographer challenged fans to identify the films featured in the pictures.

Farah Khan shares rare BTS photos with Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala; asks fans to guess the films

Farah shared the carousel on Instagram with a playful caption, writing, “Some blasts from the past! Can ul guess the films by the pics?? clues are the photos themselves..” The photographs offered glimpses of Farah from different stages of her career and featured several familiar faces from Hindi cinema. One of the pictures showed Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta sharing a candid moment behind the scenes. The photograph appeared to be from the shoot of the 2000 romantic musical Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, for which Farah choreographed the songs, including the popular track ‘Piya Piya’.

Another throwback took fans further back in Farah’s career, featuring her in conversation with Manisha Koirala on the sets of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942: A Love Story. Released in 1994, the period romance marked an important phase in Farah’s early career as a choreographer and contributed to her growing presence in the Hindi film industry.

Farah’s photo dump also revisited her journey as a filmmaker. One of the pictures featured choreographer Geeta Kapur during the making of ‘Gori Gori’ from Main Hoon Na. The 2004 Shah Rukh Khan starrer marked Farah’s directorial debut and went on to become one of the prominent films of her career.

Another photograph offered a glimpse from Darjeeling, where Farah was seen with members of her team during the making of Main Hoon Na. The location was used for the film’s St. Paul’s School portions, adding another behind-the-scenes memory to the collection.

The filmmaker also included a throwback from the sets of Om Shanti Om, her 2007 directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film, which recreated the atmosphere of the Hindi film industry across different eras, became another significant milestone in Farah’s career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)



The post quickly prompted fans and industry colleagues to join in on the quiz, with followers attempting to identify the films and songs represented in the photographs. The comments also became a space for fans to reminisce about the films and the era associated with Farah’s work.

Through the archival photographs, Farah offered her followers a glimpse into her journey from one of Hindi cinema’s prominent choreographers to a filmmaker associated with films such as Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, while also revisiting her collaborations with some of Bollywood’s most recognisable names.

Also Read: Farah Khan reveals Mithun Chakraborty caused a stampede on Om Shanti Om sets, even Shah Rukh Khan was confused

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