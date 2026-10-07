Samvedna Suwalka played Vijay Salgaonkar’s (Ajay Devgn) lawyer Gayathri Mohan in Drishyam 2. She had a memorable monologue at the end. But she got a bigger and meatier part in the recently-released third part of the franchise, Drishyam The Conclusion. She stood on her own despite her character being pitted against someone as senior as Prakash Raj. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Samvedna got candid on life after Drishyam The Conclusion, her memorable process of auditioning for Drishyam 2 and her more than a decade long career.

EXCLUSIVE: Drishyam actor Samvedna Suwalka recalls Ajay Devgn’s appreciation for her monologue in part 2: “He patted my back and said, ‘Well done’”; adds, “My 10-12 years of hard work is paying off after Drishyam The Conclusion”

How has life been after the release of Drishyam The Conclusion?

I am in a controlled delirium. I started in 2013. My career hasn’t been an overnight success. It has been a sustained success. I had Bey Yaar in 2014, which was a huge hit in Gujarat. That gave me a validation that acting choose kiya hai toh kaam milega. It was a temporary stardom with Pratik Gandhi and all. It was very interesting that that happened and I would come to Bombay and still be a struggling actor, stand in lines and give auditions. Over a period of a decade, I have built my career very slowly. Every year, I would think that I have moved one step ahead.

Somewhere around lockdown, I started getting work in mainstream Bollywood because I did plays and a lot of independent films, which went to festivals but never saw the light of the day. OTT also gave me a great opportunity. I got a lot of shows where I played primary characters like Jee Karda and Gyarah Gyarah. I did Fighter and Drishyam 2 as well.

When Drishyam 2 happened, I thought it has big stars, so my role will come and go. But even for that part I got so much validation from the audience, which was very surprising. I had never been a part of such a big film. I knew Drishyam 3 is going to be big. I knew this time I had a bigger, better and meatier part. That’s why I am using the word ‘controlled’ because I kind of knew (the response). But even if you know, when you actually experience it, you realize how it is. So, right now I am experiencing success. My Instagram followers are increasing. I am getting calls; my parents are getting calls. It feels like my 10-12 years of hard work is paying off.

What was your reaction when you came to know that you have a bigger role the third film?

People knew that Drishyam 3 is being made. I was waiting. I also sent a message to the writer Aamil Keeyan Khan asking if the lawyer is coming back (in part 3). He replied with, “All in good time.” I also messaged someone from the production asking if Drishyam 3 is happening and they were like, “Yes, it’s happening” but they didn’t say more. I was eager to know if I would be there in the film. I had my fingers crossed and I told God, “Bhagwan, Gayathri Mohan ko wapas le aana (laughs).” You can’t be sure. Maybe, they don’t go to the court this time or bring any other lawyer.

Then later when I got a call from the casting asking if I have dates, I was like, “For what?” They said it’s for Drishyam 3. I was like, “Yes, we are in.” During the reading, Aamil came in and said that they should do the reading. When I started reading my 2nd or 3rd scene, I was like, “Itna kaam hai mera. Main court ke baahar bhi hoon.” He looked at me, smiled and said, “Take it in, your life is going to change” (laughs). I took a long breath and said, “This is going to be fantastic.”

How was your first ever meet with Ajay Devgn?

In part 3, I have scenes with Ajay sir and his family and then I got to the court. In part 2, there is a small sequence where Ajay sir and his family are taken to the court. That was the first time I met Ajay sir, Shriya (Saran) ma’am and their family. It was a very formal “Hi hello”. I only had to say my lines, so we didn’t speak much. Ajay sir gave his shot and walked away. He was very reserved. Shriya ma’am spoke to me a lot. But my proper meeting with Ajay sir was when I had my courtroom monologue in the climax. That scene happened with Ajay sir standing in the witness box. It was my second meet. He came and said, “How are you Samvedna?” I was like, “Arre he remembers me (laughs).” He keeps really quiet. He mostly keeps it to himself. But his intensity and energy is such that everyone is aware that Ajay sir is there.

I was like, I have to get this right as I have to perform in front of Ajay sir. I was very prepared. The monologue was okayed by Abhishek in just one take. I asked, “You don’t want another take?” He said, “Nahin, mil gaya.” By the end of that afternoon by lunch break, Ajay sir was walking away. He came up to me, patted me on my back, smiled and said, “Well done” and walked away. Just like that. I was like my day and life were made (laughs)! This is my first memory of him and I cherish that.

How were you cast in Drishyam 2? Was there an audition?

It was as boring as auditions happen. It was literally a generic audition. I will never forget this. In 2021 October, there was no war between Ukraine and Russia. I had gone to Ukraine to shoot an ad. It was an Indian ad but it was being shot in Ukraine for production reasons. When I was about to return in the flight, I got a message from the casting associate saying there is a small role in Drishyam 2 but it’s an important role. Usually this is what is told to actors – the role is small but significant. That’s the way people are convinced to give auditions. I was told it was for three days. I said okay I will do the audition. There was no excitement. Drishyam was big but I thought it would be an insignificant role as it has such a big cast. They were constantly asking me to send the audition soon as they had to lock it soon.

Pushkaraj Chirputkar played my husband in the ad. He was helping me with the lines in the flight. I was reciting the monologue to him. He liked what I did and said that I will get that part. But I didn’t think so thinking there must be so many people lined up for a big film like this. I came back to India and sent the audition. I didn’t think much of it. But after a week or 10 days, I was told that the director liked it and asked me to come for a meeting. Abhishek asked me whether I would like to do the role. I asked what the role is about. I readily agreed. It was just like a generic audition.

In the 3rd part, your character is pitted against a veteran actor like Prakash Raj. How was the whole experience of on screen arguments with him?

Prakash Raj sir is such a seasoned actor. You grew up watching him. In Hindi films, at least, he usually plays a villain. Even before you meet him, there is this idea of him being a very powerful person and all of that. Even when you meet him, he is tall and towering. I asked the writers how come they continued with me. They said if Gayathri Mohan has won the case for Vijay in part 2, why will he change the lawyer? And he is like a middle-class man from Goa, so he will continue with his people. They said Tabu will bring a very powerful lawyer and they wanted this to look like a very David vs Goliath chemistry on screen. And Ajay sir is playing an underdog. So, if a woman is fighting for him in front of a powerful towering man, it is an extension of that underdog.

I was like, “Arre baap re Prakash Raj sir ke saamne karna hai”. But I was excited also as I have been around and done some work. Once we get into the character, it’s about what those two characters are doing. That’s the fun part of it; between ‘action’ and ‘cut’, we are what our characters are. We were rivals, we were fighting each other, we were vicious, manipulative, etc. But the moment ‘cut’ happens, sir will say, “Lunch break mein maine khana mangaya hai, khayegi kya?” I would say, “Of course, sir.” I used to eat food with him. And he used to get delicious food. He is fond of cooking. At times, even his wife would bring food and we would eat. But then on the set, we are again fighting each other (laughs).

It was a joy to be on this set. Purely from craft and acting perspective, when you work with veterans, it elevates you. They are so good at what they do that they make you better.

Where do we see you next after Drishyam The Conclusion?

I have shot an independent film called DINK (Double Income No Kids). This was with a Marathi producer but we shot this in English. This is an Indo-British collaboration. I shot it this in London in August. I just completed Ribhu Dasgupta’s Guru with John Abraham. I was shooting for this in London till last week. These two films will take a little while to come out next year. But my immediate next is a film with Subhash Ghai called Manya. Subhash sir has written and produced it. It’s directed by Sameer Joshi. I am one of the main characters.

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer enters Top 5 highest grossers of 2026, becomes fifth release to cross Rs. 300 cr globally

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