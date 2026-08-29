The actor features in a new brand video showing his involvement in testing and fine-tuning products for the men’s personal care range.

Tiger Shroff is giving audiences a glimpse into his involvement with Prowl, his men’s personal care and active lifestyle brand. In a newly released video, the actor is seen taking an active role in the product development process, including testing, discussing and fine-tuning products intended for everyday use.

Tiger Shroff gets hands-on with Prowl; gives a glimpse into his role as entrepreneur and brand founder

The video, shared by Prowl, carries the caption: “Behind every product is a process. The testing, the conversations, the fine-tuning… all to build something men can use every day. Built with @tigerjackieshroff, for men who stay ready. A new chapter is taking shape. PROWL. Born Ready.” The film focuses on the work that goes into developing the products, with Tiger participating in conversations and trials rather than simply featuring as the face of the brand. It also offers a look at the actor’s involvement in Prowl as an entrepreneur and founder.

Prowl is positioned as a men’s personal care and active lifestyle brand built around everyday grooming and a straightforward approach to personal care. The latest video highlights Tiger’s participation in shaping the products and their development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PROWL (@prowlactive)



Tiger had officially launched Prowl Men’s Grooming, a skincare range aimed at men, earlier this month. Speaking about his association with the brand at the time, the actor said, “We aren’t selling vanity. We’re selling confidence, preparation, and positive masculinity.” He further explained his involvement with the products, saying, “Prowl products are made for men like me who need to be ready on set, at the gym, or on the go. I’ve used every product and personally approved the texture, smell, and feel. They’re my daily essentials and now they can be yours too.”

The latest brand film comes as Tiger continues to have multiple projects in discussion. He is expected to have signed an untitled action film directed by Remo D’Souza, which is also reported to feature Abhishek Banerjee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Elvish Yadav and Pashmina Roshan. Tiger’s name has also been linked to the upcoming Race 4 aka Race reboot, which is reportedly being developed with Sidharth Malhotra and Aamir Khan. The casting and other details of the project are yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, through Prowl, Tiger continues to expand his involvement beyond acting, with the latest video putting the focus on his role in the development and positioning of the brand.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff to miss Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup match against Nongkseh SS&CC due to work commitment

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